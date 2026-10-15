From here:

Royal Found Passed Out After Cocaine Binge As Toddler Wanders Toward Traffic | ZeroHedge

“Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family through marriage, was discovered slumped against railings alongside an unconscious man as a three-year-old child played unattended nearby. The shocking incident unfolded June 13 in west London, where concerned members of the public rushed to protect the child before alerting police, according to The Times.

“Al Nahyan reportedly remained unconscious for approximately 30 minutes before awakening and launching into a bizarre tirade against those who had intervened.

“This is not a slaughterhouse, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?” she allegedly shouted, the Daily Mail reports.

From Brave AI:

“Mahrah Al Nahyan, a 32-year-old member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family by marriage, was sentenced to a two-year community order with a mandatory rehabilitation requirement for child neglect. The court, presided over by Mr Justice Johnson KC at Southwark Crown Court, also ordered her to pay a £5,000 fine and £1,000 in prosecution costs, bringing her total financial penalty to £6,114.

The sentence follows her guilty plea regarding an incident on June 13, 2026, where she was found unconscious in west London while a barefoot three-year-old child played unsupervised near moving traffic.

The judge highlighted her recklessness and disregard for the child’s safety, noting that bystanders intervened to prevent potential tragedy.

Al Nahyan, who receives an £8,000 monthly allowance, is currently undergoing treatment for substance abuse at the Priory Centre in Woking, Surrey, as part of her rehabilitation plan.”

£8,000 a month allowance?!? What did her parents expect her to with it. I expect it was up the nose or in the arm!

From the ZH piece:

“Footage captured by a bystander showed the royal lying on the pavement near children’s toys, including a scooter and toy airplane, while another unconscious individual lay nearby.”

Unconscious inidiviual? A supplier, someone who picked her up at a party? From Brave AI:

“The unconscious individual found near Mahrah Al Nahyan was a man who was discovered lying in a nearby doorway on the pavement in West London.

Court reports and video footage from the June 13, 2026 incident confirm the presence of this second unconscious person, but their identity remains unknown and they are not the focus of the charges against Al Nahyan.

Ah! ‘Nigel no names’! Funny that.

I expect he will also be moving to Guilford if that is where she ends up living – no way he will want to miss out on tapping someone with an £8,000 a month allowance!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan