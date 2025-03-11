From here:

“U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell concluded Merck did not have authority under federal law to add warnings to the vaccine’s label without prior approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

“That federal law preempts the plaintiffs’ claims that Merck violated state laws when it failed to warn them of potential side effects, Bell said.

He also said there wasn’t enough evidence available when the plaintiff was injured to make the case that Gardasil caused the adverse events.”

“The ruling will allow the drugmaker to avoid over 200 cases pending against it in federal court.”

So, there you have it.

“Gardasil is approved by the FDA. The original Gardasil was approved on June 8, 2006, for the prevention of certain cancers and diseases caused by four HPV types. However, it is no longer distributed in the U.S.

Gardasil 9, which covers nine HPV types, was approved by the FDA on December 10, 2014, for use in females ages 9 through 26 and males ages 9 through 15. It was later approved for use in individuals aged 27 through 45 years on October 5, 2018. Additionally, on June 12, 2020, the FDA approved Gardasil 9 for the prevention of certain HPV-related head and neck cancers.”

The FDA approved versions of the drug but did not give Merck approval to warn about their side effects.

The law is an ass - and so is the FDA

