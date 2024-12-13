Tt’s been a tumultuous 2024. We are seeing the end to the most corrupt US Presidential Administration in US history,

Congress and POTUS have been returned to Republican control, with high hopes of the reversal of the disastrous policies enacted over the last four decades – policies that have seen the national debt burst through 36 trillion, increasing at 2 trillion a year via the fiscal deficit – money that cannot be repaid, ever, via taxation. It must come from reductions in spending – fingers crossed for the DOGE coming up with cuts that can be approved by Congress and signed into law by POTUS Trump by end March 2025.

The interest alone – at 4.5% - is worth around 1.7 trillion a year – almost twice as much as the defence budget – and it’s only going up unless the Fed acts to bring down the interest rate at the short end (sub two year maturities most impacted by the Fed Funds rate) – to around 2-3% from the current 4.5% to 4.75%.

This is likely as spending cuts contract GDP.

For context, ten years ago, the national debt was around 18 trillion – so it has doubled in the last ten years,

U.S. National Debt by Year

Will it be 72 trillion bucks costing 3.24 trillion bucks in interest alone by 2034? There is a chance that it won’t – provided the massive burden of “net zero” policies and illegal immigration are relieved.by abandoning “net zero” and renewable subsidies and the curtailment of the influx of criminal beggars from overseas in their millions every year– all drawing the life blood of the economy by stealing taxes of US citizens – whilst ignoring AND NOT PROVIDING THE MONETARY EQUIVALENT OF THESE THEFTS OF TAXES TO poor, sick and elderly US citizens who can only dream of a share of the 100’s of billions of dollars in welfare handouts given to these illegal immigrant beggars.

There is a huge fly I the ointment of a recovery.

The physical damage inflicted on those that took the experimental c19 modified mRNA (contaminated and adulterated) injections these have killed three quarters of a million Americans outright and wounded around 9 million so far, whose lives have been altered or threatened with deadly symptoms – PLUS another 25-30 million whose life-altering symptoms (cancer, heart disease, circulatory issues affecting every organ) become more and more apparent every year from here on out.

This requires massive compensation – and will run to the trillions of dollars in damage to the economy, for every year that a cure is not found. The ensure global scientific and medical community has failed to find a cure – only limited mitigation of some of the blood and organ damage,

In the US, the compensation for death should average around 10 million bucks for the 750,000 killed already - plus the same compensation for those killed by the health authority mandated treatment protocols (think Fauci) - Remdesivir and ventilators (to protect medics from infection) – plus those killed by the denial of Vitamin C and D, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine treatment protocols.

Extra US deaths over the five years – ballpark 2.5 million - SO FAR.

Multiply that by 10 million bucks each and the compensation for those killed by murderous treatment protocols and Operation Warp Speed comes to 25 trillion dollars,

As for those already suffering from severe (life altering) or serious (life threatening) injuries require compensation for the loss of quality life AND the cost of mitigating treatments, such as they are.

25 million people, requiring care, costing 2,000 bucks a week, plus loss of income of around another two thousand bucks a week (pick your own amount for emotional and psychological distress and quality life years lost) - total cost. another 5 trillion bucks a year!

Maybe that number will increase as the compounding effect of multiple injections hits home, maybe it won’t.

The injections are EXPERIMENTAL – nobody knows the outcome of the experiment, beyond the already horrific death and injury toll.

What we do know is that the US is in a Public Health Emergency (that is of international concern) – caused by the experimental injections and mandated by global ad national health authorities – global and national.

Not so much a fly in the ointment, more of an elephant.

These costs will be borne by the US economy, regardless of whether any “official government” compensation programs are enacted. Chances are the costs will be “socialized” across the entire economy via the inflation coming from rising life and health insurance premia and higher Medicare/Medicaid and private costs for treatment.

Big pharma may have made a few hundred billion dollars in (mostly tax free) profits, but the US economy has been whacked with trillions of dollars in economic losses.

2025 is going to be an interesting year.

Enough of that!

Merry Christmas!

