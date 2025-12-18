MERRY CHRISTMAS EVRYBUDDY! 2025 has not been a good year for me personally, but I begin 2026 with hope for better
And here's hoping for a great 2026!!!
I am well on the way to recovery from a stroke I suffered in May 2025. I was simultaneously struck blind with cataracts, that I had removed last month – it was a miracle – I celebrate every day. I managed to put on and tie my first pair of shoes in six months just two weeks ago! I can now walk unassisted for half a mile before needing a nap!
Special hello and thanks for the card to EVA W
- RIP Emily Spence, you will not be forgotten.
Anyway, All the best for Christmas and best wishes for the New Year of 2026!
Onwards!!!
My mRNA stroke was helped by hyperbaric oxygen and Nattokinaise
Sorry to hear of your health struggles but more importantly the forward progress you are making!! Keep up the hard work & effort…it is worth it! It took me 1.5 yrs to recover from open heart surgery for a partial aortic dissection, couldn’t walk 2 steps initially now hiking in Colorado(slower than before)! Still have work to do with a life long commitment to exercise!!
Best to you in 2026!