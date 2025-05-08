Presented without my comments – from this 5-minut video here:
Red state booms with new residents and small business growth
“Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, R-Tenn., joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to explain what’s driving the state’s economic strength, its rise in small businesses, and why so many Americans are relocating to Tennessee. #foxnews #politics #trump #tennessee #smallbusiness”
Universal school choice from next week!
Onwards!!!
I moved to middle Tn in 2006, best decision I ever made.