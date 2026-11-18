From here:

Microsoft Reveals Root Cause Of Massive Microsoft 365 Outage, As Months-Old Windows Bug Crippled Over 80% Of Servers

“According to Microsoft’s preliminary Post-Incident Report (PIR), dated November 15, the outage began at 4:20 PM UTC on November 12 and ended at 4:10 PM UTC on November 13, lasting nearly 24 hours.

Exchange Online suffered the greatest disruption, preventing many users from accessing their mailboxes or sending and receiving emails normally.

Other services, including Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, and OneDrive, experienced problems with features dependent on Exchange Online.

“Microsoft’s investigation identified three contributing factors behind the outage.

The first was a previously undetected defect introduced through a Windows update deployed to its Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers in July 2026.

Under certain workloads, an internal Windows process experienced lock contention, exhausting CPU and memory resources and eventually rendering servers unresponsive.

The defect remained dormant for more than three months, escaping Microsoft’s testing because its laboratories primarily used less powerful hardware with fewer CPU cores, where the issue was less likely to emerge.

The second contributing factor involved Microsoft Teams.

Approximately 15 hours before the outage, Teams traffic was automatically redirected from an alternative networking gateway to the primary gateway shared with Exchange Online.

Although such failovers are routine, this increased the workload on the affected infrastructure.

Finally, approximately 14% of the networking gateway’s server capacity was already unavailable due to an unrelated issue from the previous day.”

Hmm, why was 14% of server capacity unavailable the previous day?

“Microsoft has also implemented additional traffic-distribution safeguards, expanded infrastructure monitoring, and increased capacity.

It extended email-delivery timeouts during the incident to protect queued messages and subsequently confirmed that the accumulated mail had been processed.

“The company reiterated that the outage was a technical failure, with no indication of malicious activity or involvement from AI agents.

However, the investigation is not entirely complete. Microsoft plans to publish its final Post-Incident Report by November 20, 2026, detailing additional corrective measures intended to prevent similar widespread disruptions.

All under control then! We await the final PIR in a couple of days time.

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