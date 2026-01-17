From here:

“Flagship green project in Redcar opts for Chinese steel | This is Money

“Chinese steel will be used for a taxpayer-funded £4billion green power plant on the site of the former Redcar steelworks – sparking accusations of a ‘betrayal’ of British workers.

“A deal for 7,000 tons of construction steel has been agreed between Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and China’s Modern Modular Engineering and Construction Company (MMEC) – despite the same type of steel being available from suppliers including state-run British Steel.”

Net Zero Teesside??? Wtf???

“NZT receives government funding through Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and is backed by BP, Norwegian firm Equinor and French energy giant Total.

Small wonder that Mad Miliband is s hated.

It is understood that MMEC’s steel was preferred because it comes from an electric arc furnace and so meets green aspirations, whereas British Steel’s would be from the Scunthorpe blast furnaces.

A source said: ‘This is damaging for UK jobs and is a missed opportunity when so much taxpayers’ money is involved.’

Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, also said use of Chinese steel ‘beggars belief’. ‘For a major, taxpayer-supported project, this is deeply disappointing and should never have been allowed to happen.

‘UK producers, including British Steel in the region, have both the capability and capacity to supply this steel.’

Tees Valley’s Tory Mayor Ben Houchen called the contract decision a ‘betrayal’ of British workers and manufacturing.

He said: ‘Teesside is living proof of the devastation caused to surrounding communities by the closure of industries like steel-making.

‘To now use Chinese steel on the very site where our own steelworks shut a decade ago is nothing short of a slap in the face, yet the Government has stood by and let this happen.

‘This decision tells you everything you need to know about Labour’s complete lack of a serious industrial strategy and its disgraceful disregard for British manufacturing and British workers, including those in Teesside, who will rightly see this as a betrayal.’

Minister for Industry Chris McDonald told us: ‘We expect Net Zero Teesside Power to use UK steel wherever possible.

‘This government and the country at large share an ambition to grow industry, open factories and create well paid jobs in communities that need them.

‘We will continue to champion British steelmaking and our steel communities now and for generations to come.’

Only a maniacal traitor could possibly sanction this deal which is a dagger to the heart of the area ad has no common sense – just a religious belief.

There are key implications for the defence industry as well, since these cannot support weaponry and so degrade the capability of the military.

Where does mad Miliband get the authority to weaken the military and pay £4 billion pounds of taxpayers money to destroy jobs over the last ten years?

“The closure of the Redcar steel plant resulted in the loss of approximately 2,200 jobs when the site’s owner, SSI UK, went into liquidation in October 2015. This figure includes both direct employees and those working in the supply chain, with some sources indicating that up to 4,000 jobs were impacted overall. The plant had previously been mothballed in 2010, leading to the loss of around 1,700 jobs under Tata Steel ownership.

The steel produced at Redcar and surrounding Teesside sites contributed to the UK’s broader war effort, including naval and military construction. its significance lay in its role as a major national industrial asset, supporting both civilian and military infrastructure through high-quality, large-scale steel production. Steel from Redcar was instrumental in constructing the Sydney Harbour Bridge—a globally iconic structure and a symbol of engineering prowess”.

Onwards!

