Minnesota Declares State of Emergency Over Bird Flu Outbreak | Presidential Wire

Minnesota declares State of Emergency due to multiple strains of bird flu affecting farms

Emergency status allows farmers to access zero-interest disaster recovery loans

Three major outbreaks: avian metapneumovirus (aMPV), highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), and H5N1 flu virus

Since March 2022, 185 HPAI cases confirmed in Minnesota, affecting 9.1 million domestic birds

Federal government urged to control H5N1 outbreak due to agricultural costs and human infection risks

“The heartland of America is facing a severe agricultural challenge as Minnesota declares a State of Emergency in response to a devastating bird flu outbreak.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority Board has taken this step after three significant outbreaks: avian metapneumovirus (aMPV), highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), and the H5N1 flu virus.

These diseases have wreaked havoc on the state’s poultry industry, leading to extensive livestock fatalities and putting immense pressure on farmers.”

HPAI stands for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a virus that poses a significant threat to both animals and potentially humans.

There are mutterings that the PCR tests used to test for the viruses merely confirm the presence of chicken DNA, but let’s leave that aside.

Per Brave AI:

“Millions of chickens have been culled in Minnesota due to bird flu outbreaks. For example, nearly 1 million egg-laying chickens were culled at a single farm in Wright County in November 2023. Additionally, nearly 2 million chickens were culled after a poultry company, Pure Prairie Poultry, faced financial problems and could not continue paying for feed or accept the birds.”

There has been interest in backyard chickens but these need to be licensed and the State of Emergency probably makes this activity “frowned upon”.

https://www.backyardchickens.com/tags/minnesota/

https://quickcountry.com/ixp/715/p/what-to-know-backyard-chickens-minnesota/

Back to the Presidential Wire article:

“ since April 2024, the state has reported 871 positive tests for avian metapneumovirus (aMPV), a highly infectious respiratory disease that causes immunosuppression and high mortality in poultry. Experts believe this number is likely an undercount, indicating the true extent of the crisis may be even more severe.”

“This is a big problem for agriculture, but with reports suggesting that the virus has already infected humans, the possibility of a massive outbreak seems to be getting bigger by the day.”

“The recent appointment of Dr. Gerald Parker to the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is seen as a positive step in addressing the H5N1 situation, potentially bringing more resources and attention to this critical issue.”

The article does not mention either chicken in human infections in Minnesota or further human to human transmission - or the harms from each virus or the use of vaccines (accidental or intentional lab leaks from testing mRNA or other) prior to the outbreak or the deployment of a new mRNA vaccine for chickens.

From Brave AI:

“Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have developed an experimental mRNA vaccine against the avian influenza virus H5N1, which is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death in preclinical models.

Moderna has received a $176 million award from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop a prepandemic mRNA H5 avian flu vaccine. This award aims to bolster the nation's pandemic flu vaccine capacity, which currently relies on an older traditional vaccine platform.

A study published in December 2024 showed that two doses of an mRNA vaccine elicited robust neutralizing antibody titers against both a 2022 avian isolate and a 2024 human isolate of H5N1. The vaccine also conferred protection from lethal challenge in ferrets, reducing viral titers in the upper and lower respiratory tracts.”

No mention of “adverse events” like RNA/DNA presence in eggs following injection or in the meat of the chicken that is going to be eaten.

Coincidentally, moving at the speed of science. No doubt.

