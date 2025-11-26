Minsky moment per brave AI:

“A Minsky moment refers to a sudden collapse of asset values following a prolonged period of speculative activity and rising debt levels, marking the end of a financial boom.

“ The concept, named after American economist Hyman Minsky, describes how extended periods of economic stability can lead to increased risk-taking and leverage, ultimately resulting in a crisis when market sentiment shifts.”

I would argue that the decades long actions of central banks (ECB Fed, BoJ) have artificially stabilized economies, preventing the destruction of unproductive capital and its replacement with “healthy” capital. Central bank actions have promoted stock market booms based on unrealistic projections of profits.

This misallocation of capital to support “socialism” has been exacerbated by the pursuit of “net zero” policies.

The objective of “net zero is to reduce economic growth to zero. – no activity = no CO2.

The UK’s budget in half an hour will signal even more taxes and more spending – it will produce a continuance of the stagflation currently gripping the UK – no growth with inflation.

Other countries are in the same boat led by Japan.

From Brave AI:

“Japan’s debt situation has triggered a significant financial market crisis as the yield on its 30-year government bonds surged to a record 3.3%, marking a dramatic departure from decades of near-zero interest rates.

This shift, driven by the Bank of Japan’s exit from yield curve control and a massive new fiscal stimulus package, has sparked a global market reaction, with investors reassessing the sustainability of Japan’s debt, which stands at 263% of GDP.

The crisis is exacerbated by a vicious cycle where rising yields increase debt-servicing costs—projected to climb from $162 billion to $280 billion over the next decade—forcing further borrowing, which in turn pushes yields higher.

The UK has similar problems – rising debt from persistent deficits and rising debt servicing costs that tak ethe majority of taxes.

France cannot pass a budget, Germany plans a massive 500 billion Euro stimulus package.

European countries at risk of going bankrupt under EU spending rules

Even Finland has issues:

EU Commission recommends excessive deficit procedure against Finland

To summarise – socialist (tax and spend) policies no longer work and serve no purpose.

“net zero” policies prevent escape from this stagflationary tendency.

Expect the UK budget to confirm the rank stupidity of “net zero” and the moral bankruptcy of socialism.

the UK will be the first card to fall - with France, Germany, Japan and the US falling soon after.

Minsky moment.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site/ to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan