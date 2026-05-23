(15) SpaceX on X: “Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on the twelfth flight test of Starship! https://t.co/XXBAtryPpL” / X (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Onwards!

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