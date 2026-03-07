Peter’s Newsletter

JetMechTraveler's avatar
JetMechTraveler
23m

Let's take everything discussed in this article regarding Israeli Intelligence and military capability and apply it to two specific scenarios. On one hand we are told to believe that Isreal has the most sophisticated intelligence network in the world able to get explosive pagers into their enemies hands, just a few months ago BiBi bragged about being able to broadcast his speech across all Hamas cell phones (same for hacking Iranian TV recently), and years ago slip malware into Iranian nuclear centrifuges. Yet, Israeli Intelligence was totally unaware that Hamas was planning to invade a concert with paragliding go-carts on October 7th? I'm not buying and millions of others don't as well. The "intelligence failure" gave narrative shielding for Israel to invade Palestine and play the victim.

All that sophisticated technology and ability to plant micro-explosives yet it is an inconceivable conspiracy theory that Mossad planted similar explosives into the wireless microphone of Charlie Kirk to assassinate him after he starts questioning Isreal, the Palestinian Genocide, and more importantly having his millions of followers also question the narratives.

