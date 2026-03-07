W have seen the Israelis tur in n cell phones, walkie talkies and pagers into bombs that killed and maimed primarily Iranian sponsored Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and Syria just 18 months ago in September 2024, during Operation Grim Beeper.[9]

2024 Lebanon electronic device attacks - Wikipedia

“The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad had secretly manufactured and integrated the explosive PETN into the devices, and sold them to Hezbollah through a shell company.”

Devious but technology has advanced further and faster since then, especially In the area of drones with Iran supplying the designs f its drones to Russia for use against Ukraine and Ukraine developing its own ‘anti-drone’ drones, autonomous drones, long range drones loaded with explosive ordinance, flame-throwing and machine gun wielding drones and vice versa.

There are also autonomous robot drones which have AI capabilities!

How long before we have long range drones armed with nuclear bombs?

There have also been advances in missile technology that extend their range to thousands of kilometres and are virtually unstoppable as they descend vertically from the upper atmosphere to the target.

How long before autonomous robot drones the place of front line infantry and ‘command and control’ soldiers, sailors and pilots?

In a year, two years, NOW?

Remember this? (34) Martial arts robots dazzle at 2026 Spring Festival Gala #CoolChina #springfestival2026 #kungfu - YouTube

I would hazard a guess that China could walk into Taiwan whenever it feels like it armed with this sort of technology that renders traditional military hardware obsolete.

Check out a discussion on this topic here:

AI-Powered Military and Surveillance - In The Tank Podcast #529

It’s 80 minutes long but well worth a watch – you will see the ‘virtual reality’ of seeing hrough walls to hit combatants tha is reminiscent of th capabilities of Skynet in the Terminator movie series – except the tech is here NOW!

The Israelis and he CIA used AI to take out the Aytollah.

How CIA eliminated Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei after months of tracking: Details inside

“According to the report, the American premium intelligence agency C.I.A. had tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei for months before learning he would attend a meeting of the top brass on Saturday morning, February 28, 2026.

According to Brave AI:

“Israel tracked the movements of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through a years-long, multi-faceted intelligence operation that combined cyber espionage, surveillance technology, and human intelligence.

Hacked Traffic Cameras: Israeli intelligence allegedly compromised nearly all traffic cameras in Tehran, routing video feeds to servers in Tel Aviv and southern Israel. One particularly valuable camera angle revealed where Khamenei’s bodyguards parked their personal vehicles, helping analysts map daily routines and security patterns.

Mobile Network Infiltration: Israeli and U.S. intelligence reportedly infiltrated mobile phone networks near Khamenei’s compound. At key moments, they disrupted phone towers to prevent security personnel from receiving warnings, effectively isolating the target area.

Pattern of Life Analysis: Using advanced software and artificial intelligence, Israeli intelligence built a detailed “pattern of life” for Khamenei and his security detail—tracking home addresses, shift timings, travel routes, and who he met with. This data was processed by Israel’s signals intelligence unit, Unit 8200, and military intelligence.

Social Network Analysis: Intelligence agencies used mathematical methods like social network analysis to identify key decision-makers and new targets by analyzing billions of data points from communications, surveillance, and satellite imagery.

Human Intelligence (HUMINT): The CIA provided a human source who confirmed Khamenei’s presence at a scheduled meeting on Saturday morning, which served as the final trigger for the strike.

Double Confirmation: Israeli doctrine required two senior officers to independently confirm the target’s location and identity. Signals intelligence and human intelligence were used to verify the target before the attack.

The operation, known as Operation Roaring Lion (or Operation Epic Fury by the U.S.), culminated in a daylight airstrike on March 1, 2026, using long-range precision munitions.

How much intel is still being gathered and does Russia, Iran and China have this capability for reciprocal actions??

The US and Israel may have Iron domes and ‘jamming mechanisms and be able to take down missiles in the air – maybe the US would lend this capability and the associated intel with its allies? The socialist UK government has chosen to align with China (and Islam)r rather than support the US. Maybe the UK has time to defend itself, maybe it doesn’t’ – better pray no attack is imminent on its defenceless towns, cities, ports and airfields.

Lord knows ‘renewables cannot be defended at all! The UK has ‘net zero’ energy security!

Which lead to the last point. He gathering of personal data.

Check his ou from Jessica Rose today:

Modeled to Death: How Systems Theory, Covid Projections, and Agentic AI Fuel Technocratic Eugenics

“The bottom line here is that it will come down to both the intentions of the humans creating the AI agents, and what happens “naturally” when the agents are incorporated into our systems with regard to outcome.

I personally believe that it is going to become increasingly likely that there will be no such thing as privacy very soon. Everything - even our “evacuations”, are currently translated into data and recorded onto some digital roster, somewhere. AI agents will be able to have access to all of this data. Some of this data will even be attached to DNA records. Most of it will be attached to medical records.”

Personal data manipulated by egotistical lying psychopaths like Ferguson in fest the ‘elites’ that occupy in t he upper echelons of the socialist, (radical) Muslim sympathisers in the Labour ‘government of the UK.

There is a passionate debate in the US over the extent of the use of AI and the level of autonomy it should be given on the battlefield and in the private sector.

From brave AI:

“Palantir faces multiple security and risk concerns, primarily centered on its deep integration into government and defense systems, which amplifies both technical and geopolitical vulnerabilities.

Critical Security Flaws in Military Systems: A U.S. Army internal memo dated October 2025 flagged the NGC2 battlefield communication system—developed by Anduril and Palantir—as “very high risk” due to fundamental security flaws. The system allowed any authorized user to access all data regardless of clearance level, lacked logging for user actions, and hosted third-party applications with over 200 high-severity vulnerabilities each. Palantir stated no vulnerabilities were found in its platform, but the Army’s assessment raised serious concerns about operational integrity.

Vendor Lock-in and Migration Risks: Palantir’s closed-source architecture creates continuity risks and degraded capabilities upon migration, as there are no formal pathways to open-source alternatives. This makes organizations dependent on a single vendor, increasing the risk of disruption, costly upgrades, and long-term maintenance challenges if support is discontinued.

Geopolitical and Data Sovereignty Risks: Switzerland terminated its Palantir contract in February 2026, citing unacceptable data sovereignty risks despite local hosting and contractual safeguards. The country concluded that proprietary complexity, foreign legal jurisdiction, and remote update mechanisms create irreversible risks—especially in a geopolitical crisis—where data exposure or platform shutdown could occur.

AI Supply-Chain Risk: In March 2026, the U.S. War Department designated Anthropic (a key AI provider for Palantir) as a national security threat, banning its use in defense contracts. This forces Palantir to rebuild classified workflows that relied on Anthropic’s Claude AI, causing short-term disruptions to government operations and raising concerns about over-reliance on single AI vendors.

Privacy and Civil Liberties Concerns: Palantir’s tools, such as Immigration OS and Istar, are used for mass surveillance of migrants, asylum seekers, and political activists. Amnesty International and civil rights groups warn these systems enable “deportation by algorithm,” violate privacy and free expression rights, and risk arbitrary detentions—especially targeting pro-Palestinian protestors and non-citizens.

Internal and Public Criticism: Former Palantir employees have publicly criticized the company for enabling aggressive immigration enforcement. Critics argue that Palantir’s opaque algorithms, combined with vast data integration across federal agencies, undermine democratic oversight and enable unchecked state power.

While Palantir maintains strong security posture and continues to receive government contracts, these risks underscore a growing tension between technological capability and accountability.

STAY FROSTY AND TRUST NO SYSTEM UNLESS YOU HAVE TO!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan