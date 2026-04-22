A few days ago I posted this:

(100) UK’s NHS advises elderly and immune compromised to get another EXPERIMENTAL ‘spring booster’ C19 injection

Evil never sleeps and the quacks in the UK government and its quangos want a return on their investment of tax dollars/pounds.

Millions of vaccines to be made in Oxfordshire, and government unveils £50 million fund, in double boost for life sciences - GOV.UK

Covered here:

Moderna opens UK vaccine manufacturing lab in Harwell - BBC News

“Mr Hughes says: “One week we could be making a couple of million Covid vaccines, the next week we could be making a couple of million norovirus vaccines. It’s that level of flexibility.”

Now we have this:

Britain launches new mRNA vaccine trial to prepare for bird flu pandemic

Prepare for an H5N1 bird flu pandemic??

“The new vaccine uses messenger RNA technology – the same platform that enabled the rapid development of several Covid-19 vaccines.

“By advancing research on an investigational mRNA vaccine against pandemic influenza and supporting rapid clinical trial delivery in the UK, we are helping build the evidence, experience and readiness that can inform future responses to emerging public health threats,” said Darius Hughes, UK General Manager at Moderna.”

The study will run across 26 clinics in England and Scotland in cities including London, Glasgow, Blackpool, and Newcastle.

At least half of the recruits will be over the age of 65, the organisers of the trial said.

Farmers and those who work closely with poultry – and therefore are most at risk – will also be encouraged to come forward for the trial, the organisers said.

Farmers on a state pension to make up half of the human Guinea pigs at risk of death and side effects from a non-existent flu virus with as much chance of infection from the injection as from the virus itself

Here’s how Brave AI describes the trial

“The trial in the UK is a Phase 3 study testing the mRNA-1018 bird flu vaccine, developed by Moderna, to protect against the H5N1 (A(H5N1)) influenza strain. Launched in April 2026, the study aims to recruit 4,000 participants across the UK and the US, with 3,000 volunteers in the UK receiving two doses spaced three weeks apart at 26 clinical sites in England and Scotland.

Key details of the trial include:

Target Demographics : Priority is given to poultry farmers and individuals with close contact with birds, as well as people over the age of 65 , who are considered high-risk groups.

Technology : The vaccine uses mRNA technology , similar to COVID-19 jabs, which allows for rapid production and adaptation to viral mutations compared to traditional egg-based methods.

Objective : The study aims to establish pandemic preparedness by generating an immune response against H5N1 , which has shown increasing cross-species transmission to mammals, including dairy cows in the US.

Safety and Efficacy: Early trials indicated the vaccine was generally well tolerated with mild to moderate side effects, and it induced a strong immune response detectable within seven days.

While the current risk of human-to-human transmission of H5N1 is considered low, health officials view the trial as a proactive measure against a potential future pandemic, as flu viruses are constantly evolving.

Good luck with that – I hope the subjects are paid well and have cast-iron clauses for vaxx damage over a very long time period- say ten years of remaining QUALITY life.

From Brave AI:

“Based on the provided search context, there is no record of any human cases of H5N1 avian influenza in the United Kingdom during the last three years (2023–2026).

The most recent confirmed human case in the UK occurred in January 2022 , when an asymptomatic individual in South West England tested positive for HPAI A(H5N1).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported that between October 2022 and May 2023 , zero human cases were detected in the UK, despite 185 confirmed bird premises and 1,024 wild birds testing positive.

Current outbreak data for the 2025–2026 season (covering the most recent two years) lists 100 HPAI H5N1 cases in commercial poultry and wild birds, but reports no human infections.

· Total US Cases: 70 confirmed/probable cases as of April 2025. · Transmission Source: The majority of cases (41) were linked to infected dairy herds, while 24 were associated with poultry farms.

How will they prove the vaccines PREVENT infection or mitigate the effects without actually infecting people with the H5N1 virus?

Rather than develop a vaccine for a non-existent virus with an extremely low/zero fatality rate, how about developing a vaccine for a deadly strain – H7N9???

From Brave AI:

“Avian influenza A(H7N9) is a zoonotic virus that first infected humans in China in March 2013, causing severe respiratory illness with a historical case-fatality rate of approximately 39%.

The virus emerged through genetic reassortment of avian influenza strains circulating in wild and domestic birds, primarily ducks and chickens. While it rarely transmits from person to person and has not shown sustained human-to-human spread, sporadic family clusters have occurred.

YOU READ THAT RIGHT – THE FATALITY RATE IS 39%.

Key characteristics include:

Symptoms : Range from mild fever and cough to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and multi-organ failure .

Demographics : Infections predominantly affect older adults (mean age ~55) and males, with higher severity in individuals with underlying comorbidities like COPD or diabetes.

Treatment : Managed with neuraminidase inhibitors (e.g., oseltamivir), though resistance to adamantanes is common.

Vaccination : No human vaccine is currently available, but candidate viruses have been developed. Poultry vaccination campaigns in China since 2017 have significantly reduced outbreaks.

Current Status: Human cases have dropped significantly since 2019 due to control measures, but the virus continues to circulate in poultry, maintaining its potential pandemic threat if it acquires mutations for efficient human transmission.

Looks similar to other viruses, no? – but Moderna and the UKHSA can make more money developing and launching vaccines against non-existent viruses.

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