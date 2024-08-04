From here:

Moderna’s share price has fallen from around 120 at end July 2024 to around 86 currently – a fall of almost 30% - a veritable crash.

All this against the backdrop of the build out of massive mRNA plants being built in the UK, Australia, Canada and even China, amongst other countries plus the maniacal backing of the WHO ad national health regulators and expectations of roll-out of H5N1 “vaccines”.

· Moderna reported second-quarter revenue that beat estimates and a narrower than-expected loss for the period.

· But the company slashed its full-year sales guidance, citing lower sales in Europe, a "competitive environment" for respiratory vaccines in the U.S. and the potential for deferred international revenue into 2025.

· The biotech company now expects 2024 product revenue to come in between $3 billion and $3.5 billion, down from previous guidance of $4 billion.

Will the governments of the UK, Australia, Canada et al come to their senses and realise they are backing a horse that is chronically sick? I doubt it. As with the “doubling down “on failed C19 measures, politicians will never admit mistakes, apologise and correct bad decisions – especially when they are shown up for the kakistocrats they are,

Moderna is pretty much a “one trick (lame) pony” with its modified mRNA platform. Pfizer has “diversified” into purchasing companies that claim to cure the symptoms of injuries its C19 modified mRNA injections have caused – cancer and heart disease treatments – not cures. Pfizer is not making much of a song and dance about an H5N1 injections. It is down 10% from its highs of the last week.

