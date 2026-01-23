From Brave AI:

“Moderna’s share price has surged in the last two weeks primarily due to positive five-year follow-up data from a Phase III trial of its personalized cancer vaccine, Intismeran Autogene, in combination with Merck’s Keytruda for high-risk melanoma patients. The results showed a 49% lower risk of cancer recurrence or death after five years compared to Keytruda alone, reinforcing the long-term efficacy of the treatment. “

“ This milestone prompted Bernstein to raise its price target to $35, and the stock reached a new 52-week high. Additionally, the announcement led to an 8.8% jump in shares on January 21, 2026, and contributed to a 52.2% year-to-date gain. Despite some caution from analysts like Bank of America (which maintained an “Underperform” rating despite raising its target), investor sentiment remains optimistic about the vaccine’s commercial potential. “

VAxx, vaxx baby!

Out of interest, Brave AI says this:

“Ivermectin and fenbendazole are not approved or proven treatments for melanoma in humans. While preclinical studies (in lab dishes and animal models) show that both drugs may have anti-cancer effects, including on melanoma cells, there is no clinical evidence from human trials demonstrating that they effectively treat melanoma. Some studies suggest ivermectin may inhibit melanoma cell growth and metastasis in mice, and fenbendazole has shown activity against certain cancer cell lines, including in models of lung and prostate cancer. However, major health authorities—including the FDA, WHO, and medical experts—emphasize that these drugs should not replace standard cancer treatments. The doses used in lab studies are often far higher than what is safe for humans, and using them as a primary treatment may delay proven therapies, increasing risks. “

Onwards!

