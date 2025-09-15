Mein kampf mean’s “My struggle”.

Jihad mean’s “My struggle”.

is it pure coincidence that Nazism and Islam also coincidently have a hatred of Jews.

On November 26th Rachel Reeves will deliver a new budget of Tax increases, prepare for the same perverted logic that saw increases in national insurance that raised the cost of health care, as below:

E.g The cost for 1 social care worker earning $25,000 per year were increased by the dropping of the threshold by which national insurance is payable to $5,000 meaning $25,000 less this new $5,000 at 15% which results in the new cost of the social care worker 15% of 20,000 is an increase $3,000. There are 1 million workers for the NHS, each of which saw this increase. The government employees everyone under the NHS meaning the government is taxing itself and increase health care costs, unfortunately it is not restricted to UK health sector as every worker earning around that $25,000 mark also had there costs increase by $3,000. This is causing massive lay offs in the private sector especially hospitality. This ‘wonky logic’ is about to applied to the housing sector, labour has announced plans to double housing construction from 300,000 to 600,000 by building low cost affordable housing, with 1.5 million housing units over the term of this parliament but since we have already had 1 year of this parliament we can now more or less say that the units have been decreased to 1 million houses. Labour government can either build 4 completely new cities with 300,000 cities in each or it can engage its prior talking point of constructing 15 minute cities.

Here is one definition of 15 minute cities:

The 15-minute city is an urban planning concept where all essential services and amenities are accessible within a 15-minute walk or bike ride, promoting sustainable living and reducing car dependency.

Here is how the maths would work for 1 million housing units:

Assume 1 floor/story has 25 apartments, a 40 story apartment block would have 100,000 units.

1 million units would equal 1000 apartment blocks. These apartment blocks may be able to be built for a cost of $250,000 per apartment.

Meaning each block would cost $250 million. You can compare this to the cost for building housing instead of apartment blocks with an average housing cost of $300,000 per house x 1 million units

It remains true that Net 0 is removing 5% GDP growth per annum from the economy and costing the economy 5% growth per annum and costing 5% inflation. In the last 20 years both labour and conservative has spent 20-30 billion pounds per annum on renewable energy and Net 0. This works out 20 x 25billion around 500 billion has been spent on Net 0 along with the national debt around 3 trillion pounds. The Net affect of all this spending has been an increase in utility bills of $1,000 per household in the past 10 years and there has not been a single part per million reduction in C02 or methane levels, so all that for nothing. In the next 10 years at the current rate, GDP will be 50% lower than would otherwise be and prices will be 50% higher. The UK will create a parallel grid of unreliable intermitted energy along side a cheap hydrocarbon grid. There is no renewable program that is not fully subsidised by government and is no climate crisis. Trump has spotted this policy error and is correcting it but the UK and Europe have not spotted it and are ruining the economy.

Onwards!!

