Looks like World War 3 and nuclear annihilation is the “October election surprise”.

As if hurricanes and the mismanagement of emergency relief were not enough.

The Democratic Party is going to lose on November the fifth, unless the Republican vote swamps their vote-rigging.

Skip to the bottom of this piece to see a take down of the UN “Pact for the Future” signed off by a bunch of countries who nominate those who agree with the UN and how the entire “Pact” is the product of a 27 year UN career diplomat who has no track record f success in any field, ever.

The clock to nuclear Armageddon has just struck ten o’clock – two hours to end times as we know them – Mad Max and the Book of Eli are about to become reality.

The US election cannot happen soon enough. If Trump wins, the planet will live, if Harris wins, bunker up with all the rations you can lay your hands on.

The Democratic Party is the party of crime and the annihilation of the US via the imposition of socialism – “you will own nothing and be happy, eating bugs.” Combined with “Welcome to the Borg, You Will be Assimilated, Resistance is Futile”. “One size fits all” – from toxic injections to economic systems to education and beyond.

Seems pretty bleak. I hope I am wrong about outcomes should Harris win, but every aspect of life under the libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statists and the UN will be the cloud cuckoo land of socialist propaganda, not reality, propaganda,

They are dumb and insane and bear no relation to the Democratic Party of the last century. It acts like a drug cartel.

I will sign off with this analysis of the UN “Summit for the Future” – ten days ag.

Th UN carefully groms and selects those people that agree with their opinions – they are opinions, the UN has no track record of success in any area, from health, to peace, to education, to food and water, to disease eradication, to wealth creation – nada.

The UN thinks it represents ALL the world’s 8 billion people and that every government needs to change the way it governs.

I think it reeks of extremist feminine toxicity – not the UN’s definition of masculine toxicity that pigeonholes all males as toxic and harmful – and responsible for the ills of the world.

The UN – and the EU, the UK, Australia and Canada and the clown show f the Democratic Party are socialists – they seek global socialism. “One size fits all”, “Welcome to the Borg!”

“Winston Churchill: 'Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.'

The only good government is small government with the absolute minimum of taxes necessary for the repayment of debt and for defence. As per the 10th Amendment – minus the “welfare” part.

Onwards!!!

