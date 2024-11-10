here is the update of the reports to VAERS resulting from injuries and deaths sustained from taking the experimental mRNA and other C19 injections concocted by companies based in the US, like Pfizer and Moderna.

Using data from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 10/25/2024 – VAERS Analysis

There are over a million Adverse Events from around 670 million experimental C19 injections in the US, but only 600,000 or so Adverse Events from more than 6 BILLION experimental injections OUTSIDE the US.

The team responsible for VAERS can only process so many reports a month – when they get time.

Chances are there are more than 9 million reports awaiting processing from outside the US, held on a private CDC/FDA server.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your “X” (Twitter) feed!