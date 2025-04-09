/Using data from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 3/28/2025 – VAERS Analysis

US numbers:

World ex-US

And the “Total” for all adverse evets reported from US manufacturers’ injections administered across the world.

Anyone able to explain how 6.3 billion doses resulted in less than 640,000 adverse event reports from outside the US, whilst 670 million doses administered inside the US resulted in over a million adverse event reports?

Onwards!!!