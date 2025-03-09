Using data from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 2/28/2025 – VAERS Analysis

There has been a reduction in the number of deaths and adverse events reported in the US- figure that one out!

There remains a hug discrepancy between the rate of adverse events per dose between the US and the rest of the world. An explanation is needed for the 1 million or so adverse events in the US for 670 million doses - against - 638,000 adverse events from 7 billon doses administered outside the US in the rest of the world - which invalidates the entire VAERS reporting,

Lastly, check out the “dirty bomb” explosion detonated on the entire planet by the US DoD and perpetuated by the HHS Secretary - whose opinion it is that the “vaccines” are needed in a public health emergency and that they are “safe and effective”.

All explained in the video embedded here:

Toxic by Design: Big Pharma experts speak out | UKColumn

Bobby Kennedy is the current HHS Secretary and is silent.

