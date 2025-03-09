Monthly Deaths and Adverse Events reported to VAERS up to 28 February 2025 - the deadly impact of the "Dirty Bomb” that caused a genocide
Using data from here:
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 2/28/2025 – VAERS Analysis
There has been a reduction in the number of deaths and adverse events reported in the US- figure that one out!
There remains a hug discrepancy between the rate of adverse events per dose between the US and the rest of the world. An explanation is needed for the 1 million or so adverse events in the US for 670 million doses - against - 638,000 adverse events from 7 billon doses administered outside the US in the rest of the world - which invalidates the entire VAERS reporting,
Lastly, check out the “dirty bomb” explosion detonated on the entire planet by the US DoD and perpetuated by the HHS Secretary - whose opinion it is that the “vaccines” are needed in a public health emergency and that they are “safe and effective”.
All explained in the video embedded here:
Toxic by Design: Big Pharma experts speak out | UKColumn
Bobby Kennedy is the current HHS Secretary and is silent.
Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:
Onwards!!!