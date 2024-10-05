This is the sheer scale of the scamdemic - using data from here:

United States Deaths 2024, How Many Deaths in United States 2024 | Dead or Kicking

This is a chart of the butcher’s bill in terms f extra (not excess) deaths for the 2020-2023 calendar years.

You can clearly see the “step” increase in mortality from the years prior to the iatrogenic slaughter of Americans via a scamdemic.

So far in 2024, there have been 2,594,319 reported deaths. Another 3 months, another 700,000 deaths? This would take the deaths to the same elevated “step” increase of the four prior years. A back of an envelope calculation is an extra 560,000 deaths a year – with 2024 being the fifth consecutive year of such = a 15% annual increase in extra deaths.

The Ethical Skeptic continues to do a deep dive o the excess (not extra) deaths here:

The State of Things Pandemic - Week 38 2024 (theethicalskeptic.com)

Here is a summary analysis:

“As of September 21st 2024, there have been

· 742,322 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

· 174,520 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 120,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

· 377,936 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1

· 376,621 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,294,778 (77.5%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,671,399.”

This analysis of “excess deaths” differs from my back of an envelope calculation of “extra deaths” of around 2.25 million for the four years ended 31 December 2023 – with another 400,000 extra deaths for 2024 so far.

You would have thought that health agencies and politicians would be at least a little curious about this slaughter of Americans. Official records claim 1.2 million deaths from C19 – which is a complete fabrication – but even so, that would leave an extra 1.4 million deaths unrelated to C19 – albeit with updates ceasing with the end of the scamdemic in May 2023.

On to the VAERS numbers – which are under-reported by a factor of around 40 (there are 40x the number of deaths and injuries than are shown in these tables):

US deaths and “events”

And here’s the deaths and “events” from outside the US, which is derived by subtracting the numbers for the “US VAERS” numbers from the “Total VAERS” below this table.

Note the complete lack of correlation between the numbers of deaths and events with the numbers of doses administered.

Around 700 million doses in the US = 1 million “events”

Around 6.3 billion doses administered OUTSIDE the US, just 630,000 “events”?!?!

The CDC/FDA maintains a “private” server that you are not allowed to see.

There will be a tendency for the CDC/FDA to only report deaths at the rate their staff can proves the deaths, rather than the incidence of deaths reported to the CDC/FDA VAERS system.

And here’s the total VAERS numbers for deaths and events:

There are three ways to estimate the number of deaths from the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections.

· Denis Rancourt has derived a ballpark of one death per thousand doses = 700,000 dead · The Ethical Skeptic (above) estimates 740,000 · Apply an under-reporting factor of 40 to the 19,000 American dead in the top (US) table to come up with 760,000 dead from the injections.

What this means is that the American people are unconcerned that 720,000 Americans can be killed with an experimental intervention – 16,000 a month for 45 months and Americans are not disturbed. Quite the psy-op.

Note that the Ethical Skeptic has estimated the number of people killed by doctors and nurses as “377,936 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,”

372,000 killed by ventilators, Remdesivir, withholding anti-biotics (such as IVM and HCQ), denial of sustenance, restraints and sedatives, and just waiting for the chance to empty the bed for use by the next victim.

The number of Pfizer doses is taken from here:

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity | Pfizer

The number of US doses of Pfizer and Moderna is taken from here:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States (ourworldindata.org)

I have estimated the number of Moderna doses, based on the 60 Pfizer :40 Moderna split for the US doses – to two thirds Pfizer, one third Moderna outside the US.

30% of Americans did not take the experimental injections. Thy could form the basis of a placebo group which can be used to compare with a similar sized object group for outcomes over the last 3-4 years. Maybe it would cost less than 1% of the money wasted on Ukraine. Maybe that would prevent 16,000 dead Americans a month from the next scam and maybe we now know that global regulators are nothing but marketing arms for big pharma’s lethal chemical concoctions.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan- an annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week!