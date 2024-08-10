Using data from here Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS rather than VaersAnalysis.cm (which provides US only C19 vaxx data as well as total vaxx injury data) we have these tables – I will update the US and ex-US data when it is available from VaersAnalysis.com

Here’s the US and ex-US data to be updated when available:

Note number of doses and adverse events reported for the US and ex-US data. The ex-US adverse evets should be closer to 9 million than 625,000 given the scale of doses administered.

Here’s a link to Dr Campbell’s 16-minute video discussing the report from Denis Rancourt’s team that has estimated 31 million excess deaths over the period of the scamdemic.

Global excess deaths (youtube.com)

Here’s the description with links to the references in the video:

Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality, in the world (125 countries), during the Covid period 2020-2023, regarding socio economic factors, and public-health and medical interventions

https://correlation-canada.org/covid-...

https://www.worldtribune.com/research...

The claim is that out of those 31 million excess deaths, 17 million were caused by injections and the vast majority of the other 14 million deaths were caused by malpractice of WHO, health regulators and governments. There was no Public Health Emergency of International Concern as there was no lethal respiratory pathogen that was more lethal than a bad flu season.

The 14 million non-vaccine deaths were caused by stress and malpractice caused by government non-pharmaceutical interventions amongst the poor, sick and elderly from failure to treat at all, use of respirators and assaults using (known to be lethal) drugs like Remdesivir and midazolam, bacterial infections and deprivation (physical and mental torture in health care settings).

Politicians responsible for these atrocities have either bee sacked by their voters or have scurried off to hide under rocks. Regulators and bureaucrats have been hired by institutions like the Rockefellers and Pfizer (Rick Bright and Scott Gottlieb for example) – the UK handed out “gongs for the guilty”.

For context, around 60 million die every year around the world, so 31 million deaths over the four years of the scamdemic works out at around 50% extra deaths over the four years of the scamdemic and around 12.5% extra annual deaths pr year over the four years 2020-2023 inclusive.

Profit margin made – during what was touted to be a global emergency that could have wiped out most of humanity – for Pfizer and Moderna’s 6.7 billion doses at, say 20 bucks pr dose are around 134 billion dollars – all of it blood money with no benefit to anyone – all transferred directly from taxpayers to these two companies. Current C19 mRNA doses cost between 100 and 150 bucks. The numbers exclude AstraZeneca doses (around 2.5 billon mostly sold under license to the Serum Institute of India, and which are around 4-5 times more lethal than Pfizer and Moderna’s doses).



