From here (h/t Emily)

Judge William Orrick Blocks Trump's Defunding of 16 Sanctuary Cities, Ruling Unconstitutional | DeepNewz Executive Orders

“A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from 16 'sanctuary' cities and counties across the United States. The ruling, made by Judge William H. Orrick, an Obama appointee, found the policy to be unconstitutional.”

Here is Orrick:

“The injunction specifically prevents the administration from enforcing parts of Executive Order 14,159 and Executive Order 14,218, issued in 2025, as well as the Bondi Directive from February 5, 2025, which aimed to cut off federal funding to jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The affected jurisdictions include San Francisco, Santa Clara, and other cities and counties that have policies in place to limit their involvement in federal immigration enforcement activities.”

Once again, a newly appointed political judge, decides that they have more executive power than POTUS.

All part of the mindless resistance to making the US streets safe from rapists, murderers, child/adult/drug traffickers.

They just don’t get it.

Onwards!!!