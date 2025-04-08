From here:

Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich, Chris Barber found guilty of mischief

“Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act to clear-out protesters, an action a federal judge has since said was “not justified.” During the clear-out, an elderly lady was trampled by a police horse and many who donated to the cause had their bank accounts frozen.”

“As for sentencing, TDF said that the court will reconvene on April 16, at 1:30 p.m. EST, at which time it will say when a date and time for sentencing will be held.”

“Lich and Barber were arrested on February 17, 2022, in Ottawa for their roles in leading the popular Freedom Convoy protest against COVID mandates. During COVID, Canadians were subjected to vaccine mandates, mask mandates, extensive lockdowns and even the closure of churches.”

The protests were fully justified – the “vaccines” were misclassified and should have been described as “gene modifiers” and have been repeatedly proven to be toxic, adulterated and contaminated – with negative efficacy – the masks and lockdowns have been shown to be futile “virtue signalling” as has the social distancing.

In short, every measure mandated at the federal level was “arbitrary and capricious” and the protests simply highlighted the illegality and unfairness of the federal response 0 and yet, rather than Trudeau and the medical “regulators” being charged with crimes against humanity and give long prison sentences, it is those who organised protests against the injustice who are prosecuted.

The totalitarian power inflicted on ordinary people by “the State” goes even deeper.

“… Lich recently spelled out how much the Canadian government has spent prosecuting her and Barber for their role in the protests. She said at least $5 million in “taxpayer dollars” has been spent thus far, with her and Barber’s legal costs being above $750,000.”

5 million dollars spent on persecution of a valid and peaceful protest.

Canada is facing a crisis of legitimacy. recall this abomination by the NDF party of British Columbia:

Alberta should secede and join the USA before it’s too late. There is already an astro-turf Prime Minister, unaccountable (for harms and deaths) medical “authorities.” The MAiD system and ever lengthening hospital waiting lists from the national health system – among other issues.

