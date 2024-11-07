By now, we are all aware of the plans of the mad scientists and billionaires to cover (CO2 absorbing) pasture and crop land with onshore wind turbines and solar plants. We are also aware of the intent to remove livestock – cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens – so that we ear bugs and ay land not polluted with solar panels and wind turbines is returned to nature for “rewilding”. We have seen how, in the UK, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is a huge sponsor of wind turbines that kill birds.

Here is an article that highlights the continuing war on farmers in the UK – via the inheritance tax that taxes unrealised capital gains – forcing the farms to be sold if there is insufficient cash to pay the inheritance tax calculated by bureaucrats.

Pay particular attention to the verbiage here:

“Inheritors will have to pay 20% of the value of the agricultural and business property above £1million. Having tax exemptions currently costs "about £1bn a year for taxpayers", according to Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones.”

“Taxation exemption costs…”!!! Hey Mr Jones, it’s not your effing money! What you are doing is not “closing an exemption”, it is imposing a tax that did not previously exist! The argument here s that “society” is being cheated by people who have accumulated wealth in the value of farms – regardless of the ups and downs of the land owned by the farm or whether the value is in livestock or solar panels/wind turbines!

All taxation is theft. No money paid to the State is the State’s by right – it is a privilege granted by voters.

In my view, VAT is a tax imposed on the country in order for it to join the EU. The UK is no longer in the EU, ergo, VAT should be abolished. It acts as a trade tariff for imports and has increased the cost of living by its percentage rate.

Mind you, it is also my view that government spending, especially on health, needs to be reduced by at least half and that taxation should be simplified to abolish ALL customs and excise duties, tobacco or alcohol taxes, or road taxes, TV license fees and there should be a flat corporate and income tax rate of 15% with NO ALLOWANCES. Vote for me!

Th government is an appalling mechanism for delivering societal value. Every dollar or pound it takes, it turns into 80 cents or pence immediately via bureaucracy, corruption and inefficiency. The rest, it spends on flawed projects with a short useful shelf life and a huge amount of rotting “white elephants”.

Here’s some more on the vehicle issue.

Disaster for UK farmers as Rachel Reeves's Budget small print reveals second tax raid

Referencing this Daily Express article:

One thing about Rachel Reeves' Labour Budget absolutely sickens me | Politics | News | Express.co.uk

“UK farmers are facing a disaster and could end up paying thousands of pounds more in car tax after the Government quietly closed a lifeline loophole. In a second tax raid vehicles such as the Ford Ranger and Nissan Navara will be classed as cars rather than vans from next April meaning annual bills will skyrocket. Two-door, two-seat single-cab models and extended-cab models with two doors and four seats are thought to be unaffected by the move.”

The inheritance tax change affects all property, not just farms. It represents a (final) capital gains tax that will be taken from the estate of the deceased owners of property.

How much will the change in tax regulations be?

“Taxpayers are bracing themselves for a significant price hike causing their annual bill to rise from £792 a year to £4,400.”

More than 5 times the taxes currently paid.

Here is the referenced paragraph on page 133 of this budget document:

Autumn Budget 2024 – HC 295

“5.91 Treatment of double cab pickup vehicles – Following a Court of Appeal judgement, the government will treat double cab pick-up vehicles (DCPUs) with a payload of one tonne or more as cars for certain tax purposes. From 1 April 2025 for Corporation Tax, and 6 April 2025 for income tax, DCPUs will be treated as cars for the purposes of capital allowances, benefits in kind, and some deductions from business profits. The existing capital allowances treatment will apply to those who purchase DCPUs before April 2025. Transitional benefit in kind arrangements will apply for employers that have purchased, leased, or ordered a DCPU before 6 April 2025. They will be able to use the previous treatment, until the earlier of disposal, lease expiry, or 5 April 2029.”

Does that make any sense to anyone? Needlessly and intentionally complicated so that its meaning is opaque and not immediately apparent.

Pick-up trucks used on farms and everywhere else – construction, manufacturing, delivery etc are now “cars”.

“The announcement from the Government comes after the previous Conservative Government announced a similar rule-change in February 2024, but then reversed after a matter of days due to facing significant backlash. Yet just eight months down the line, the controversial measure has been reinstated.”

Uniparty? The withdrawal of the tax didn’t prevent the Tories being booted from office, but Labour got the changes through anyway – as per UN/WEF instructions? Remember only 17% of the eligible electorate voted for these a$$holes who have zero experience in government. There is still no credible opposition either. The newly appointed Conservative Opposition leader, Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke (“call me Kemi”) Badenoch committed a faux pas by accusing the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, of reading from prepared remarks during “Prime Ministers Question Time” in Parliament, whilst referring to her own notes. (Eye roll here).

Actually, I am wondering how many more “Kemi’s” there are that the UK could ship from Nigeria. At 220 million, Nigeria has a population of three times that of the UK. Its women seem to be more capable than the middle-aged men and women in the UK with political aspirations.

A last extract from the MSN article:

“We have a Prime Minister and a Chancellor who are forever bigging up their economic and business credentials when it’s clear they haven’t a clue about either, particularly business (hence the £25billion tax grab on national insurance). And there isn’t a single person in the Cabinet with any business experience so how the hell is this country going to grow? Not by colossal borrowing and higher taxation, that’s for sure.”

Wouldn’t it be great if political parties could only submit candidates who passed an IQ test, a public finances test and have a track record of success in an area that employed more than say, 100 people in a manner demonstrating clear growth in sales and profits or other transparent metrics such as higher “cure” rates or “class pass” rates – better thought out ones anyway?

Onwards!!!

