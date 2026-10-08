Readers will recall this article posted yesterday:

‘Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap! Just how deep do the dealings between the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) and Manchester City Council go and how deep is PM Burnham involved?

Here are a few more details on how Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG corrupted Manchester City, from Brave AI:

“An independent commission found that Manchester City arranged “sham contracts” with commercial partners between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons as part of a “disguised funding scheme” to artificially inflate revenue and reduce costs by over £900 million. The core mechanism involved sponsors paying only a small “base sum” while the club’s owner, Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), paid the remaining “tagged sum” to cover the rest of the sponsorship fee, which was then recorded entirely as commercial income.

Key details of the scheme include:

Inflated Revenue: The club reported £949.94 million in commercial revenue from Abu Dhabi-linked sponsors, but only £119.25 million was actually paid by the sponsors themselves.

Secret Owner Funding: The remaining £830.69 million was funded directly by ADUG but disguised as legitimate sponsorship income to comply with Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

Additional Sham Arrangements: The commission also identified “sham” agreements to reduce costs, including a circular arrangement with Fordham (an entity purchasing player image rights) that was funded by ADUG to hide the true extent of equity contributions and operating expenses.

Some detail on Fordham:

“An independent commission found that Manchester City arranged “sham contracts” with commercial partners between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons as part of a “disguised funding scheme” to artificially inflate revenue and reduce costs by over £900 million. The core mechanism involved sponsors paying only a small “base sum” while the club’s owner, Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), paid the remaining “tagged sum” to cover the rest of the sponsorship fee, which was then recorded entirely as commercial income.

Key details of the scheme include:

Inflated Revenue: The club reported £949.94 million in commercial revenue from Abu Dhabi-linked sponsors, but only £119.25 million was actually paid by the sponsors themselves.

Secret Owner Funding: The remaining £830.69 million was funded directly by ADUG but disguised as legitimate sponsorship income to comply with Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

Additional Sham Arrangements: The commission also identified “sham” agreements to reduce costs, including a circular arrangement with Fordham (an entity purchasing player image rights) that was funded by ADUG to hide the true extent of equity contributions and operating expenses.

Who ‘signed off’ the deals?

“, Andy Burnham did not personally sign off on the primary land deals, as the agreements were executed by Manchester City Council rather than the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) over which he served as mayor.

“The provided search context does not identify the specific council officials who approved land purchases for ADUG (Abu Dhabi United Group). While it confirms that Manchester City Council formed the Manchester Life Development Company with ADUG to build 6,000 new homes, it does not name the individual councillors or directors responsible for the approval.

The context does mention the following officials in relation to other land or political matters, but not specifically for ADUG land approvals:

Sir Richard Leese , leader of Manchester City Council, who commented on the commercial dimension of the deal.

Sara Todd , former chief executive of Manchester City Council (now at Trafford Borough Council), who was involved in Old Trafford regeneration politics.

Michael Cassidy, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s property investment board, who faced conflict of interest allegations regarding land purchases (unrelated to ADUG).

A report titled Manchester Off-Shored criticized the council for selling land “too cheaply” to ADUG but did not name the approving officials in the provided snippets.

That Manchester Off shored report critiqued by Brave AI here:

“The Manchester Off-Shored report, published in July 2022 by researchers from the University of Sheffield, critically examines the Manchester Life joint venture between Manchester City Council and the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG).

The study argues that the council effectively offshored ownership of public assets and income rights by selling 999-year leaseholds to ADUG subsidiaries in Jersey for below comparable rates, estimating the transferred property assets at nearly £350 million.

Key findings and implications include:

Asset Transfer : The report highlights that 73.1% of the 1,468 homes built in the Ancoats district were designated for private rent , with all assets held by offshore entities, raising concerns about transparency and accountability .

Financial Critique : Researchers described the deal as a “transfer of public wealth to private hands” that was “difficult to justify as prudent,” noting that the council received no disclosed income from its joint venture stake despite bearing project risks.

Current Context: The report’s findings have resurfaced in October 2026 amidst the Premier League financial breaches scandal involving Manchester City FC (owned by ADUG), with critics questioning the broader geopolitics of real estate and the long-term economic impact of such property-led regeneration models.

Hmmm!...Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan