Chevron recently announced it is quitting its 122-year headquarters I Richmond, California.

Chevron also announced it had “settled” with the blackmailers of Richmond City council by paying it 550 million bucks.

“Chevron, in a bold move, recently set a precedent with the city of Richmond, California. The oil mega-giant agreed to a settlement, putting an end to a taxing initiative that could have had severe implications for the industry and energy consumers alike. The company will dole out $550 million over a decade, a calculated decision that resulted in the city rescinding a ballot initiative aimed at levying new taxes on Chevron’s refinery operations.”

“The Bay Area Air Quality Management District estimates that each year, between five and 11 people die prematurely in Richmond because of emissions from the refinery.”

That was the “motivation” for imposing an ADDITIONAL tax of a dollar a barrel of oil processed at the Chevron refinery’s 250,000 barrels a day output – around 90 million barres a year. Over ten years that would come to 900 million bucks.

So, the 5-11 people suffering an early death were exchanged for 55 million a year in cash compared to 90 million that would have bee raised by the new tax.

“The Richmond City Council voted unanimously to approve a $550 million settlement from Chevron in exchange for dropping an initiative that would tax the oil and gas giant $1 per barrel of oil processed at its Richmond refinery, the third largest in California.”

This not an “initiative” it is a blackmail settlement – a kind of lawfare by political whack jobs, who have the morals of puff adders.

If I would have been Chevron, I would have shut the refinery down and also moved out of State. If the safety assessment was valid, it would be the decent thing to do. Move to a State with fewer people and build a brand new, bigger and more efficient refinery.

These are the tactics that the Democratic Party relishes and will be the norm under Cackler Harris.

