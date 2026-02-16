Peter’s Newsletter

Jennifer Hargreaves
10h

I shake my head in disbelief Peter. There is NO joined up thinking at all.

I have 6 solar panels and a 3KWh storage battery. The only time I fill my battery is in summer. Yesterday I only generate 1%. Undersupply in winter and oversupply in summer when demand is lower. When are they going to wake up.

Sometimes I think it's a legal form of money laundering.

Paul Jackson
7h

Nuclear power, North Sea oil and gas and as a stopgap oil and gas from Russia.

