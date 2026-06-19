From here:

Heat pumps will push up energy bills, Labour report finds

“Homeowners switching to heat pumps under Labour’s net zero drive face higher energy bills, a government report has found.”

Mad Ed Miliband offers giant subsidies to install heat pumps which are powered by government mandated, expensive electricity.

“Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, extended the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), which offers £7,500 subsidies to homeowners installing a heat pump, at a cost of £2.4bn earlier this year.” Mr Miliband justified the extra funding by claiming that installing technologies like solar, batteries, insulation and heat pumps “can save families hundreds of pounds a year on their bills”.

Hundreds of pounds a year? Really Lies!?!

“The impact assessment also identified a further £95m hit to homeowners who take up Labour’s heat pump grants, due to higher “long run variable costs of energy supply (LRVC)”.

These costs will be higher because households with a heat pump use more electricity – which is more expensive per unit of energy than gas – to heat their homes, The Telegraph understands.

Experts told The Telegraph that this £95m figure represented the additional cost to energy bills as a result of Labour’s decision to extend heat pump subsidies until 2030. The Government’s own report said: “Changes in household energy costs after installing BUS-supported low-carbon heating systems are captured in the LRVC.”

Lots of abbreviations there – essential for hiding the truth.

“Mike Foster, of lobby group the Energy and Utilities Alliance, said: “The Government is acknowledging that heat pumps put bills up, not down. Yes, they save carbon, but consumers don’t spend carbon credits in the shops.”

The Government has pressed ahead with heat pump subsidies in recent months, despite concern that the units cost more to run than gas boilers.

Prominent opponents of the technology include Labour donor Dale Vince, the founder of supplier Ecotricity, who has previously said that it was “very rare” for a heat pump to save households money because of the high cost of electricity.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow energy secretary, said: “The Government is spending hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a handful of people buying heat pumps. We would scrap those subsidies and instead focus on making electricity cheap.”

This will only get worse with increases in the ‘price cap’ easily outstripping the small reduction in taxes on energy bills:

“The UK energy price cap will increase by 13% from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026.

New Annual Cost : The cap rises to £1,862 per year for a typical dual-fuel household paying by Direct Debit.

Monthly Impact : This represents an increase of approximately £18 per month or £221 per year .

Unit Rates : Gas unit rates will rise significantly (from 5.74p to 7.33p per kWh), while electricity rates will see a smaller increase (from 24.67p to 26.11p per kWh).

Cause : The rise is primarily driven by soaring wholesale gas prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Exemptions: Customers on fixed-rate tariffs are unaffected by this price cap increase.

“The removal and reallocation of UK green levies (specifically the scrapping of the Energy Company Obligation and shifting 75% of the Renewables Obligation costs to general taxation) resulted in a £130 reduction in policy costs for a typical household.

This £130 policy saving was partially offset by a £66 increase in network costs (for grid upgrades) and other changes, leading to a net decrease in the total energy price cap of £117 (or 7%) for the April to June 2026 period.

Down £130, up£68 (savings taken up in general taxation followed by a further £221 increase – net result +£280 . Wh pays? Every single one of the Uks 30 million household and 6 million businesses.

Mad Ed strikes again.

Onwards!

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