Here’s a link to an embedded 6-minute video – with a narrative:

WATCH: Trump Exposes Liberal Media Bias On Immigration During Interview

“President-elect Donald Trump and “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker engaged in a heated debate over Trump’s promises to deport illegal immigrants during an interview that aired Sunday morning. As Welker tried to downplay reports of illegal immigrant gangs taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, Trump stood firm in his promise to crack down on immigration and protect American citizens.”

“In the face of misinformation and deceit from the liberal media, Trump’s tough stance on illegal immigration remains a crucial issue for the protection of our country and its citizens. Let’s support Trump in his efforts to uphold the law and defend our nation against dangerous criminals.”

Onwards!!!

