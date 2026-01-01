(14) Kristen Mag on X: “There are 539 childcare centers in Washington state that list Somali as the primary language. Most don’t even give a street address. I don’t know how many of these are submitting fraudulent claims for state grants and subsidies, but I have a strong hunch the number is not zero. https://t.co/FoUQiFNqM6” / X

(14) Kristen Mag on X: “The same search tool shows a total of 5046 childcare centers in WA state. So over 10% of childcare centers in the state list Somali as the primary language. And most are concentrated in the Seattle/Tacoma/Western WA region. Seems high. I’d say it’s fair to be skeptical.” / X

Can you “Adam and Eve” it??? (cockney rhyming slang for “believe”).

Every one check out the search tool!

Social media allows the free exchange of ideas and fraud on a global level- if it works in US States, it also works In th UK, EU, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scandinavia, etc – all national welfare systems are vulnerable to “ideas” such as these.

Watch out for #metoo welfare fraud scandals – if people in those countries/regions can be bothered to look.

It’s not just climate freaks defrauding taxpayers with fake science – there are other criminal “clan” cartels engaged In racketeering to siphon off tax dollars.”

