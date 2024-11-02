From here:

Programming Issues Affect Dominion Voting Machines Across U.S. – Liberty One News

“The issue with the Dominion VAT system arises when voters attempt to mix their choices between Republican and Democratic candidates rather than voting for an entire party. Instead of allowing voters to select candidates from both parties, the machine prompts voters to either choose a straight-party line ballot or manually select candidates one by one. This restriction is particularly concerning for individuals with disabilities who rely on these machines to assist them in marking their ballots.”

I wonder if the issue favours the red or the blue ticket more.

“Voters in several states, including Michigan, are facing serious challenges as the Dominion voting machines, particularly the Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminal (VAT), are experiencing significant programming issues. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has publicly acknowledged the problem, which prevents voters from casting split-ticket ballots, a situation that could impact the upcoming election.”

Are Dominion machines over-represented in swing states or those are close?

Onwards!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan