Judge Halts Order Demanding Details on Efforts to Return Abrego Garcia to US | NTD

“The federal judge overseeing the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an immigrant deported to his home country despite a court order, has paused her order demanding details on the U.S. government’s efforts to facilitate his return to the United States.”

Paula Xinis – appointed by Obama and in office from May 2016.

“U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on April 23 paused her order for one week. She did not detail the rationale behind the pause but wrote that it was entered “with the agreement of the parties.”

I am sure this all follows the legal process – but the case is moot.

The terrorist is in prison in his own country, where he will stay. The President of El Salvador has said he will not be party to sending the criminal to the US.

Has the terrorist broken the laws in El Salvador? No-one seems interested.

Rather, all the attention has been focussed on the paperwork around his deportation from the US.

Abrego Garcia has committed crimes in the US, starting with border laws.

How much has this cost the American taxpayer so far? 5 million bucks?

“The exact financial costs of the legal proceedings involving the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia have not been specified in the available context. However, the case has involved multiple levels of the U.S. legal system, including the District Court for the District of Maryland, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court, indicating significant legal and administrative expenses. The case has also attracted considerable public attention and involvement from advocacy groups, further suggesting substantial costs.”

To which we can add the costs of Senators flying out – business class no doubt – and 5* hotel stays with room service. All those civil liberties lawyers. Who pays for them?

How big is the bill so far?

I guesstimate around 5 million bucks.

“Garcia, who illegally entered the United States in 2011, was arrested in 2019. An immigration judge concluded that evidence showed he was a member of the MS-13 gang. A different immigration judge ordered Garcia deported but also issued a withholding of removal, which prevented the U.S. government from deporting him to his home country.”

Garcia entered illegally 15 years ago – a long time.

What is the “fair” price for the eviction of a known terrorist?

The issue is a global one. The UK suffers from this nonsense with its “boat people” who f accommodation and “pocket money” plus legal aid, as their cases wait to be heard. No questions asked about their past criminality.

Genuine victims have a right to expect decent treatment – but violent gang members that are part of human/child/drug smuggling cartels? I think not!

the cost of being clueless escalates quickly!

