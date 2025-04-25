From here:

FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for allegedly helping illegal migrant 'evade arrest' | Just The News

“FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday announced the arrest of a Milwaukee judge who allegedly helped an illegal migrant "evade arrest."

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject – an illegal alien – to evade arrest," Patel wrote on the social media platform X.”

Here she is:

In office since August 2016.

“He said Flores Ruiz was also arrested, and more information would be made available soon. “

Makes you wonder how many more “activist judges” there are!

Onwards!!!