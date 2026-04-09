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The science says Carbon Dioxide aka CO2 is not a pollutant. Rather it is the gas of life.

CO2 is an essential raw material for creating Oxygen - O2.

CO2 is Plant food - Carbon in the atmosphere gets turned into Oxygen.

CO2 is the primary food for most life on earth.

CO2 levels today are historically low.

People who twist and conflate facts to suit their political an or financial agendas need to

straightened out and kept from screwing the rest of us. We had more than enough of that level of deception during the PlanScamFraudDemic.

Climate The Movie : The Cold Truth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLd-n86hXpk

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