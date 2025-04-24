From this “must watch” half-hour video here:

There is a detailed explanation of the centrally planned mechanism for implementing the “net zero” agenda.

There is no “free market” price setting – the UK government, via an NGO, dictates the amount of CO2 emissions that will be tolerated and reduces it every year to its “net zero” 2030-35 target,

Last year it reduced CO2 emissions it will allow producers to create by 30% - households felt the impact in their bills. The fall in allowed CO2 emissions led directly to rising electricity and gas prices.

By selling “carbon credits” it raised almost £17 billion pounds last year. The buyers trade these carbon credits – hedge funds as well as “fossil fuel” companies.

Remember, the entire CO2 emissions debate is based on a false premise – that CO2 is harmful – it is not and THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS.

By punishing hydrocarbon users, there is a direct subsidy to wind turbine and solar panel “farms” that produce expensive and intermittent power -because these are deemed to produce zero emissions.

Millions of gallons of lubricating oil are used to keep the wind turbines rotating, millions of tons of rock are mined to produce, not just the rare earth metals, but also the wiring etc.

The energy used is largely coal-fired, from China – creating a trade deficit. From Brave AI: “The United Kingdom recorded a trade deficit of £25 billion with China in the 12 months to March 2024.”

The entire planet knows that the transition to “net zero” is a scam.

CO2 is plant food – eliminating it will cause world hunger to increase. The UK is removing 10% of its farmland to make way for the expensive wind and solar plants – increasing its reliance on food imports – and a larger trade deficit.

You may have noticed a switch in the narrative from “global boiling” to “energy security” – both are false premises. The madness of “net zero” manifests in many ways, from shutting coal mines, to concreting fracking of cheap natural gas, to “interconnectors” with the EU and Norway (that require imports of energy denied to the UK and result in a larger trade deficit, to building wind and solar in Tunisia and transmitting it 1,600 miles to the UK (losing half the electricity in transmission, to importing 20% of LNG from the US – to importing wood pellets to keep the Drax power station going and even importing Australian coal from Japan to keep a 50 year old steel furnace going.

All add to a mounting trade deficit and financing crisis, due to rising food and energy imports.

The carbon credit market is an invention of “net zero” freaks whose only outcome can be expensive energy – set and controlled by the UK government and its NGOs – the “Carbon Credit Committee and OFGEM.

It is a “green” scam that impoverishes everyone, but especially the poor, the sick and the elderly dreamt up by metropolitan elites and overpaid bureaucrats that never suffer ay consequences for their insanity.

Please watch to see the insidious nature of the evil being perpetrated.

The reduction in access to cheap fossil fuels and home-grown food is evil.

