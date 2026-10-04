More on the outbreak of ‘the Black Death’ in Irkutsk

Lots of embedded links to social media sites covering the story

From Here:

Siberian Plague-Lab Death Draws FSB Escort For Ambulances | ZeroHedge

“The negative tests are welcome news, and the reports so far do not establish a spreading outbreak.

But a young laboratory worker is dead, a hospital wing is quarantined, and almost 200 contacts have reportedly been identified.

“Particularly dangerous infection” is a description of the stakes. It still isn’t an explanation of what happened.”

“The leader of Buryatia (the next region over from the lab), Alexey Tsydenov, wrote that the woman who died of plague in Irkutsk region had not visited his republic.

Citing Rospotrebnadzor and his government, he also said Buryatia had no plague foci, including along the Mongolian border.

But even that acknowledgment became less definite: Meduza reported that he later edited the post to say she “may have died of plague.” He did not identify the pneumonic form.

“The reported contact numbers suggest how widely authorities are casting the net.

REN TV and Izvestia put the total at roughly 197, with 189 hospitalized for observation: 114 in one facility, 63 in another, and 12 at the anti-plague institute.

Eight remained outside hospital, and some accounts said the list was still growing.

No secondary infection has been confirmed.

Kobzev’s October 2 statement said the contacts had no symptoms and negative tests, although some media reports claimed several people under observation had developed symptoms.

Here is a description of ‘buboes’ from Brave AI:

“Buboes (singular: bubo) are painful, swollen lymph nodes caused by adenitis or reactive infectious lymphadenopathy. The term is most famously associated with the bubonic plague, a severe disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.

Key characteristics include:

Symptoms: Buboes typically appear as tender, inflamed swellings in the groin, armpits, or neck, usually 2 to 8 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Transmission: In the context of plague, they result from flea bites (often from infected rodents) that allow the bacteria to spread through the bloodstream to the lymph nodes.

Progression: If untreated, buboes can turn black, become necrotic, or rupture, discharging pus. The infection can then spread to the blood (septicemic plague) or lungs (pneumonic plague).

Treatment: Modern medicine treats plague-associated buboes effectively with antibiotics such as streptomycin, gentamicin, or doxycycline.

Other Causes: While strongly linked to plague, buboes can also occur in other conditions like chancroid or lymphogranuloma venereum.

The name derives from the Greek word boubṓn, meaning “groin,” reflecting the common location of these swellings.

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