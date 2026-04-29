Per Brave AI:

“Two Jewish men, aged in their 30s and 70s, were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, on April 29, 2026, and are currently in stable condition in the hospital. The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he was subdued with a Taser by officers following an intervention by the Jewish security group Shomrim.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation to determine if the attack, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned as “antisemitic,” had terrorist links. The incident occurred amidst a recent surge in antisemitic attacks in the area, including previous arson incidents targeting Jewish community assets. Shomrim volunteers initially detained the suspect, who had been seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife, before police arrived to complete the arrest.”

The perpetrator has been identified as a 45 year old male with unconfirmed reports he was shouting “Arabic” during the stabbings. Closed circuit tv has images of th attack which are circulating on th internet.

Jewish security volunteers were instrumental in apprehending the suspect before police arrived on the scene. Jewish security groups are requesting financial assistance to safeguard Jewish (British) people

Lots of rumours that the attacker was activated by a recent IRGC tweet.

Per Brave AI:

“The UK government has summoned Iran’s ambassador after the London embassy posted inflammatory recruitment messages calling on British citizens to join Tehran’s fight against the US and Israel.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer condemned the posts as “completely unacceptable” and demanded the embassy cease any communications that encourage violence in the UK or internationally.

This incident has heightened security concerns, with authorities investigating a broader pattern of Iranian-linked activities, including recent arson attacks on Jewish community assets in north London.”

Many British jews are actively considering leaving the UK for the relative safety of Israel.

The UK government is likely to join may other nations in proscribing the IRGC.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to introduce legislation to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in the upcoming parliamentary session in July 2026. This marks a reversal of the Labour government’s previous stance, which had maintained that proscribing the IRGC under the Terrorism Act 2000 was legally inappropriate for a foreign state entity, preferring instead to rely on targeted sanctions.

The delay in proscription has drawn criticism from security experts, opposition parties, and allies, with arguments that the UK is falling behind the US, Canada, Australia, and the EU, all of which have already banned the IRGC. Critics, including the London Assembly and various MPs, argue that the current sanctions regime is insufficient to counter the IRGC’s activities within the UK, such as surveillance of Jewish communities and plots against dissidents.

Key details regarding the UK’s position include:

Current Policy: The government previously rejected full proscription, citing legal complexities regarding sovereign state arms and diplomatic risks, but is now moving to create new legal powers for “proxy-disruption.”

Security Context: MI5 has thwarted over 20 potentially lethal Iranian plots on UK soil since 2022, including assassination attempts on journalists and surveillance operations.

Political Pressure: The push for proscription has intensified following arson attacks on synagogues and growing alignment with international allies, with the Prime Minister stating the legislation will be brought forward “as soon as we can” ahead of the July session.

There is no evidence of a direct link between the attacker and the IRGC.

All Jewish institutions such as kindergartens, schools, hospitals and synagogues have had extensive security fencing and armed police guards protecting them.

If jews were to flee the UK for safety, that would solve the sectarian violence and hand the perpetrators of antisemitism – who are radicalized Muslims- a notable victory and would allow them to focus on their next target – probably Christians.

The only other way to eliminate sectarian violence is the expulsion of Muslims – hardly politically or practically acceptable.

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