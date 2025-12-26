It is increasingly difficult to keep a handle on illegal (and legal) immigration into the UK – here are some “facts” as close as UK “authorities” can get them. – they could be out by thousands so take them with a pinch of salt!

From here:

More than 13,000 foreign nationals claimed asylum in Britain after coming on work visa

“In a growing loophole in Britain’s border controls, Home Office data shows the number of work migrants who later claim they are refugees is soaring under Labour.

There were 13,427 asylum claims lodged in the year to September by work visa holders, up from 9,392 the previous year.”

“The most recently published data, covering the three months from July to September, saw asylum claims by foreign workers tip over the 4,000 mark for the first time, with 4,057.

“In all, there were just under 41,500 asylum claims lodged by migrants who had previously come here on a visa or other permit.

Overstayers or those that came under false pretences!

Compare this with the numbers arriving on small boats. From Brave AI:

“As of 22 December 2025, a total of 41,472 people had crossed the English Channel in small boats from France, representing a 18% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

It’s the same number!

And how they have ben accommodated so far, in total:

“As of the latest available data, there were 108,085 people in asylum accommodation in the UK as of September 2025, with 36,273 of them housed in hotels - which makes 72,000 or so in a house or flat near you!

Here’s a comparison with last year to December 2024.

“At the end of December 2024, 58,193 were single applicants and 50,872 were members of family groups (relating to 15,053 families) on support.

The number of people in hotel accommodation was 32% lower than the peak of 56,042 recorded at the end of September 2023.

70,986 (63%) were in other accommodation types, including initial, contingency, and dispersal accommodation.

3,122 (3%) were in receipt of subsistence support only.

4,067 (4%) of those claiming asylum support were doing so under Section 4, which is available when an asylum application has been finally determined as refused but the applicant is destitute.

On that Section 4 destitution claim, this might be where the crossover to ETA’s comes in but first a definition Of ETA from Brave AI:

“An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a digital permission to travel to the United Kingdom, required for visitors from certain countries who do not need a visa for short stays of up to six months or who do not already have UK immigration status.

“ It is not a visa and does not guarantee entry into the UK; it only authorises a person to travel to the UK.”

And it is cheap!

“ The ETA costs £16 and is valid for two years or until the passport used in the application expires, whichever comes sooner, allowing multiple entries.”

A reminder:

“ It permits stays for tourism, visiting family or friends, business trips, short-term study, or specific work activities like the Creative Worker visa concession, but not for long-term residence, paid employment, or claiming public funds.

It is a “transit” permit.

The total cost of housing asylum seekers is NOT CHEAP!!

From Brave AI:

“ The overall cost of the asylum support system, including accommodation and other services, reached £4.9 billion in 2024-25, according to a report cited by the Daily Mail.

rising fast and planned to be LONG TERM:

“The UK government’s contracts with Serco, Mears, and Clearsprings for asylum seeker housing are set to run until 2029, having been awarded a 10-year term in 2019.

“ Serco, one of the primary contractors, operates under long-term agreements with private landlords, offering five-year lease contracts that guarantee rent even during void periods.”

“Some landlords have reported receiving contracts of up to seven years, with the potential for renewal. The government has also awarded a separate 10-year contract worth £2.9 billion to Serco and Mears combined, which includes provisions for property management, maintenance, and utility costs.”

NOW Back to the MSN article:

“In the year to September more than 14,300 foreign students claimed to be refugees, along with nearly 8,300 who came on a visitor visa.

The figures also indicated a growing problem with the Home Office’s new ‘electronic travel authorisation’, or ETA, which replaced paper visas with an online permission to enter the UK.”

Jordanians spotted the loophole and formed a ruse to exploit it.

“UK asylum claims by Jordanians rose from 17 in the final quarter of 2023 – before ETA changes were applied to their nationality – to 261 in the second quarter of 2024.”

Good on them!

“Despite the concerns, the ETA programme was massively expanded to 27 additional countries including Brazil, Mexico, Botswana and a number of Caribbean states in January this year, and in April to European Union nationals.”

Th impact on these numbers from the freedom of movement for under 40’s participating I the Erasmus plan remains to be seen. From Brave AI:

“The Erasmus+ scheme is a European Union programme established in 1987 to support education, training, youth, and sport across Europe and beyond. “Over time, the programme has evolved into Erasmus+, a comprehensive initiative that now encompasses a wide range of activities, including student and staff mobility, international cooperation among institutions, and policy development.”

“ It operates under a budget of €26.2 billion for the 2021–2027 period and supports participants from 27 EU member states, six associated non-EU countries, and nearly 200 partner countries worldwide.”

“For Youth Exchanges, participants must be between 13 and 30 years old, with the age requirement based on the start date of the activity.”

Not so young, but consistent with the age of many boat people!

“As of October 2025, the youth unemployment rate (aged under 25) in the Euro area was 14.4%, according to Eurostat data. The European Union (EU) average stood at 15.3% for the same period. In the United Kingdom, the youth unemployment rate was reported at 13.4% in October 2025.”

How many EU students also can be categorised as unemployed (or unemployable!) one in 7 unemployed (students?) out of 440 million Europeans, is a lot more than one in 70 million in the UK!

Student visas that turn into asylum claims, from foreign nationals coming over from the EU?

Freedom of movement via Erasmus as usual, the UK pays billions of pounds for the privilege of extra risk and for being financially and strategically stupid:

“The UK will pay £570 million in the 2027/28 academic year to re join the EU’s Erasmus+ scheme, marking a significant shift from its previous stance after Brexit.”

Gulp!

Make no bones about it, LABOUR IS Planning to make rejoining the EU a 2029 election campaign issue. It is already aligning UK regulations with those of the EU and the circa 52 per cent “Brexit vote:and48 PER CENT “Bremainer” vote split, is way ahead of the Labour party’s 14 per cent showing in consecutive opinion polls.

Per Brave AI:

“The United Kingdom has increasingly aligned with European Union regulations across multiple sectors, marking a significant shift from its post-Brexit stance of regulatory independence.

This alignment occurs through various mechanisms, including unilateral actions, voluntary mirroring of EU rules, and the pursuit of formal agreements. The UK government has committed to dynamic regulatory alignment in specific areas such as plant and animal health, energy, and carbon pricing, which aims to ensure smoother access to the EU market by binding the UK to future EU regulations.

“ This approach contrasts with the previous government’s focus on regulatory freedom and sovereignty, as seen in the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act, which sought to revoke EU-origin laws.”

Th UK’s Labour party wants to re join the European Union of Socialist Republics – the EUSR - not to be confused with the now defunct USSR – (because as with all socialist monoliths run by state bureaucrats, the EU is collapsing under its own regulations and “woke” overgenerous “welfarism” amid Vaxx damaged, sickening, and aging populations increasingly dominated by costly immigration policies.

Onwards!!!

