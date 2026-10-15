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aileen's avatar
aileen
Oct 15

so given that this was all a psy-op...what is the agenda? Problem Reaction Solution.

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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
Oct 16

I wonder if protestors will march in her support.

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