From Brave AI:

“Kiran Kaur, the mother of Vickrum Digwa (who murdered Henry Nowak), is set for early release from prison under the UK government’s early release scheme. She was sentenced to three years in July 2026 for assisting an offender after removing the murder weapon from the crime scene.

Release Timing : Her release is expected around December 3, 2026 , marking the first anniversary of Nowak’s death, after serving less than half of her sentence.

Legal Challenges : Kaur is scheduled to appear before the Court of Appeal on November 5, 2026 , to challenge her sentence, while the Attorney General is simultaneously seeking to increase Digwa’s life sentence (minimum 21 years) as unduly lenient.

Additional Consequences: As an Indian national, Kaur may face deportation, though no final decision has been made.

She received a very light sentence which she is appealing anyway. She will be ‘out’ anyway.

“Under UK law, aiding and abetting murder is treated as committing the offense itself, resulting in a mandatory life sentence. There is no separate sentencing guideline for accomplices; the secondary party is liable to the same maximum penalty as the principal offender.

The judge determines the minimum term (the time served before parole eligibility) based on the Sentencing Council’s Overarching Principles and Schedule 21 of the Sentencing Act 2020. The starting points for the minimum term are:

Whole Life Order : For cases of exceptionally high seriousness , such as the murder of a child involving abduction or sexual/sadistic motivation, or multiple murders.

30 Years : For murders involving a firearm or knife taken to the scene with intent, or crimes of extreme seriousness like political or terrorist murders.

25 Years : For other murders committed with a knife or weapon taken to the scene, or domestic murders preceded by controlling or coercive behaviour .

15 Years: The baseline starting point for all other murders committed by adults (aged 18+).

The court adjusts these starting points upwards or downwards based on aggravating factors (e.g., prior convictions, vulnerability of victim) and mitigating factors (e.g., role as a secondary party, lack of premeditation, or assistance to the police under sections 73–75 of SOCPA 2005).

“There are no specific sentencing guidelines in the UK for the standalone offense of “concealing a murder weapon.” Instead, the use of a weapon is treated as a significant aggravating factor during the sentencing process for the primary offense, such as murder.

For a murder conviction, the statutory starting points are:

15 years : Standard starting point for adults.

25 years : Applies if the defendant took a knife or other weapon to the scene with intent to use it as a weapon.

30 years or Whole Life Order: For exceptionally serious murders.

Additionally, possessing a bladed article or offensive weapon in public carries its own separate offenses with maximum penalties of 4 years’ imprisonment and mandatory minimum sentences of 6 months for repeat adult offenders.

Courts consider the Sentencing Council’s General Guideline, which lists the use of a weapon as an aggravating factor applicable to all offenses.

I suspect that deportation will be refused on the grounds of “right to family life.

“In the UK, the right to family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights can prevent deportation if specific statutory exceptions are met, primarily governed by Part 5A of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002 and the Immigration Rules.

For foreign criminals sentenced to less than 4 years:

Family Life Exception (Paragraph 399): Deportation is prevented if there is a genuine and subsisting parental relationship with a child under 18, and removal would be unduly harsh on that child or a partner with settled status.

Private Life Exception (Paragraph 399A): Applies if the individual has lived in the UK for most of their life, is socially and culturally integrated, and faces very significant obstacles to integrating into the country of return.

For foreign criminals sentenced to 4 years or more:

The private and family life exceptions do not automatically apply. Deportation will only be denied if the individual demonstrates very compelling circumstances that over and above the standard private and family life considerations, making the removal a disproportionate interference with Article 8 rights.

Key Considerations:

Lawful Residence: Time spent unlawfully in the UK or with precarious status is given little weight toward establishing private life rights.

Best Interests of the Child: The Home Office must consider the welfare of any child involved, but having a child does not guarantee protection; the harm of separation must be significant.

Unduly Harsh Test: For family life claims, it is not enough to show hardship; the impact must be so severe that it is “unduly harsh” compared to what a reasonable person could be expected to endure.

“Kiran Kaur is the mother of Vickrum Digwa, the man convicted of murdering Henry Nowak. Her immediate family includes her husband, Moga Singh (Digwa’s father), and her son, Gurpreet Digwa (Vickrum’s brother). Additionally, Bimla Kaur is the grandmother of Vickrum and Gurpreet, and the mother-in-law of Kiran.

Husband: Moga Singh

Son (Perpetrator): Vickrum Digwa

Son: Gurpreet Digwa

Mother-in-law: Bimla Kaur

Following the murder and subsequent riots, Kiran Kaur was jailed for three years for assisting an offender by hiding the murder weapon.

Her husband and brother-in-law were reportedly forced into hiding due to threats against their home.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan