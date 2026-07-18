“The Sentencing Act 2026 fundamentally restructures early release in England and Wales, replacing previous emergency measures with a permanent “Earned Progression Model” implemented from August 2026. Under this framework, eligible prisoners serving standard determinate sentences (SDS) can be released after serving just one-third (33%) of their sentence, provided they actively engage with work, education, and rehabilitation programs.

“Based on sentencing remarks from Judge William Mousley KC, Kiran Kaur is likely to serve her three-year sentence under a home detention curfew arrangement, meaning she will be held in custody for a portion of the term and then released under strict electronic monitoring conditions for the remainder.

While standard early release rules might allow her to serve just 40% of the sentence, the judge explicitly suggested this specific curfew option. Kaur, who has already spent more than seven months in custody since her arrest, was convicted of assisting an offender for removing and hiding the murder weapon used by her son, Vickrum Digwa, to kill Henry Nowak.

From Brave AI:

“Kiran Kaur, mother of convicted murderer Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to three years in prison at Southampton Crown Court for assisting an offender. Kaur, 53, removed the murder weapon—an 8-inch ceremonial dagger—from the scene of the killing of Henry Nowak and hid it in her son’s bedroom among other weapons, delaying police recovery by a week.

Key details of the sentencing:

Judge William Mousley KC stated Kaur failed to act as a responsible parent by helping her son avoid arrest rather than encouraging him to face consequences.

Digwa was previously jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for murdering the 18-year-old student in Southampton on December 3, 2025, after falsely claiming he was the victim of a racist attack.

Prosecutors argued Kaur’s actions added to the “wall of lies” that led to Nowak being handcuffed while dying and disbelieved by officers.

Kaur is expected to serve approximately 40% of her sentence (around 18 months ) due to early release rules, though some reports suggest she could serve as little as 8 months if eligible for home detention curfew.

Nowak’s family expressed they were “incredibly disappointed” by the sentence, continuing their campaign for justice and full transparency regarding the police response.

The mother arrived at the scene, picked up the bloody knife and removed it. She must have seen Nowak bleeding out BEFORE the police turned up at the scene.

“Kiran Kaur was sentenced to three years in prison on July 17, 2026, for assisting her son, convicted murderer Vickrum Digwa, by removing the murder weapon from the scene of Henry Nowak’s death. Having already served more than seven months in custody since her arrest, she faces a potential release after serving only 8 months of her sentence due to early release rules and potential home detention curfew eligibility.

Her defence was “maternal instinct”. Sort of a version of the French “crime of passion”.

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