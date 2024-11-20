MSNBC owner Comcast looks to sell up while it can – will the new owners “can” Morning Joe and Mika – AND Rachel Maddow?
From here:
'Morning Joe' Hosts Address Reports of Comcast Selling MSNBC - Daily News Cycle
“Reports surfaced recently that Comcast is planning to spin off its suite of NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, including MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, and others. The Wall Street Journal stated that Comcast is moving forward with the plan, acknowledging the changing value of its cable TV assets.”
Comcast looks to have realised that the intellectual lightweights that are being paid millions are of a lower quality with inferior content compared to most of the podcasters establishing themselves on platforms like YouTube, Rumble, Brighton, et al or who simply tweet out on X.
No reference was made to the psychologically challenged Rachel “I was born on April Fool’s Day” Maddow.
Onwards!!!
To the miscreants on MSNBC: take the money left on your contracts and run. You are a f-g disgrace to journalism.
It's true that 'the intellectual lightweights that are being paid millions are of a lower quality with inferior content compared to most of the podcasters establishing themselves on platforms like YouTube, Rumble, Brighton, et al or who simply tweet out on X.'
I have gotten so spoiled and informed from the many gifted journalists who have podcasts. They have been a godsend to untangle news, history, etc.
I would like to see how long those race baiting, character smearing, war provoking, name calling MSNBC hosts do out in the world of real journalism. Nadda.
There is always the arts, or sculpture perhaps for them to shine.