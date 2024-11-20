From here:

'Morning Joe' Hosts Address Reports of Comcast Selling MSNBC - Daily News Cycle

“Reports surfaced recently that Comcast is planning to spin off its suite of NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, including MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, and others. The Wall Street Journal stated that Comcast is moving forward with the plan, acknowledging the changing value of its cable TV assets.”

Comcast looks to have realised that the intellectual lightweights that are being paid millions are of a lower quality with inferior content compared to most of the podcasters establishing themselves on platforms like YouTube, Rumble, Brighton, et al or who simply tweet out on X.

No reference was made to the psychologically challenged Rachel “I was born on April Fool’s Day” Maddow.

Onwards!!!

