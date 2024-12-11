From here:

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Viewership Has Plummeted Since the Election - Daily Patriot Report

“The show, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, has seen a 35% drop in total viewership, now averaging 720,000. Among viewers aged 25-54, the drop is even steeper at 37%, according to Nielsen Media Research.”

720,000 viewers in the 25-54 cohort? What’s that? Around 3 minutes of a Joe Rogan podcast?

Here’s some numbers reported by Brave AI from 2022:

“Morning News: In 2022, the average number of TVs tuned into ABC during the morning news timeslot was 3.73 million, while NBC and CBS had average audiences of 3.06 million and 2.53 million, respectively.”

That’s for all viewers not just the 20-54 cohort. Maybe millennials are smarter than we think!

Onwards!!!

