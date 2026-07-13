From Brave AI:

“Counter Terrorism Policing South East has taken over the investigation into the murder of Ann Widdecombe following the emergence of “new information and evidence.” This marks a significant reversal from the initial stance of Devon and Cornwall Police, which had stated there was no evidence of a political motive.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was originally arrested on suspicion of murder but has been rearrested on suspicion of commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed the transfer of lead investigative responsibility, stating that police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for the attack.

Key details regarding the case include:

Victim Profile : Ann Widdecombe, 78, was a former Conservative minister and recent Reform UK spokesperson found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon , on July 9, 2026.

Timeline : Police believe she was attacked around midday on Wednesday, July 8.

Investigation Shift: The decision to involve counter-terrorism units was driven by fresh evidence, though specific details of this evidence have not been publicly disclosed.

Th police have not disclosed a motive or any evidence

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