As 2025 draws to a close, let us pray for informed and rigorous debate and that we avoid the catastrophic mis/disinformation perpetrated by those who should know better and should also act in our interests to protect us from harm.

It has been 5 years and more since the “scamdemic” was inflicted on the people on earth by very bad actors in large pharma companies In collusion with regulators and politicians.

We were lied to about testing, masking, social distancing, quarantine and the (still) experimental mRNA gene altering badly made injections.

Th cost in terms of lives lost from government sanctioned/ forced measures is staggering. Economic costs run to trillions of dollars.

From here, for the US:

The Ethical Skeptic - Challenging Pseudo-Skepticism, its Agency and Cultivated Ignorance

“Marking the 277th week of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, this article provides a detailed examination of excess mortality rates in the U.S. through Week 25 of 2025, with a focus on the primary contributing factors.

Despite challenges in visibility and varying levels of its censorship across platforms such as Apple, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook, this analysis strives to present an unbiased, evidence-based perspective on the trends and causes behind the rise in ongoing excess mortality rates.

“As of Week 25 of 2025, 5.33 years into the Covid-19 Pandemic and its aftermath, 1,865,928 excess deaths have been recorded to date.

“The mRNA Vaccine Continues to Kill 2,000 to 4,000 Americans per Week Now – (See Charts 3, 4c, 10, 11, 12, and 13)”.

“it was the panic-fueled, and in some cases malicious, actions of those few in power which have served to precipitate the larger part of total excess mortality during the pandemic, as well as post-pandemic, periods.”

“As of June 21st 2025, there have been

843,922 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

253,830 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 130,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

384,763 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1

383,413 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,482,515 (79.5%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,865,928.”

843,000 deaths from the experimental C19 injections, almost 400,000 from malpractice (e.g. “treatment” with Remdesivir) - 1.3 million Americans killed by medics who bear direct responsibility for the administration of lethal and toxic injections.

These “murders” are concealed by the completion of death certificates by (the same?) medics. The bodies of the dead are then cremated, preventing proof of murder via the usual autopsies – a perfect crime, especially since medics are absolved if they follow government sanctioned “treatment protocols” and “just followed orders”.

The numbers of the dead from the experimental mRNA injections in th US can be “triangulated” using a one death in a thousand injections “rule of thumb” developed by experts such as Denis Rancort, and further, by applying an under reporting factor of 40 to VAERS.

Up to mid-2024 there were 650 million injections administered in the US – 1 In 1,000 implies 650,000 deaths

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States

From here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 10/31/2025 – VAERS Analysis

19,536 US deaths multiplied by a URF of 40 equals 781,440 deaths.

A range of between 650,000 to 840,000 Americans killed by the experimental mRNA injections.

This can be compared to the “extra” (not “excess”) deaths suffered I the US since 2020 – the death rate per 1,000 has increased from 8.1 to 10.1 - an extra 2 deaths per thousand for a US population of around 340 million which equals an additional 680,00 American dead, every year for the last 5 years – accumulating to 3.4 million American deaths in five years.

United States Deaths 2025, How Many Deaths in United States 2025 | Dead or Kicking

I have commented repeatedly on the extra deaths with articles like this:

Comparing US 2010 and 2023 annual rates, deaths are up 28% and births are down 15% – comparing averages of 2010-19 to 2020-23 averages, the death rate is up 22% and the birth rate is down 10%

It’s not just those killed by Remdesivir and the directly killed within days by the experimental MRNA injections.

Check out the bottom chart here for the speed of reporting of deaths following C19 injections:

Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS

These are US numbers – an approximate equivalent for the UK can be obtained simply by dividing these numbers by 5 to adjust for differing populations – UK deaths from experimental C19 injections are likely around 150,000.

You ca gauge the impact of Midazolam (rather than Remdesivir used in th US here:

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

A a diversion into the expensive mad folly of “net zero” In the UK.

Th climate freaks scram that 2023 was he hottest year on record and 2024 was even hotter. These insane freaks use rubbish models that do not account for natural events like the massive underwater eruption at Hunga Tonga in January 2022.

Some notes on the underwater eruption in January 2022 that rivalled Krakatoa which caused a rise in global temperatures over all of 2022 – to last five years – ignored by the UN IPCC models and MSM

Expert update and analysis here:

The 2023 climate event revealed the greatest failure of climate science – Watts Up With That?

These climate freaks and fakers have caused UK household fuel bills to increase from around £500 pound a year in 2006 to £2,000 a year on average today, for 30 million UK homes, removing 45 billion pounds a year from households.

UK Commercial buildings such as office blocks and hospitals are probably suffering a similar increase in costs.

UK Light industries are maybe paying double household and commercial building costs,

Heavy industry suffering maybe four times as much?

45 billion plus 45 ,plus 90, plus 180, equals 360 billion pounds extra PER YEAR to satisfy the goal of climate freaks to reduce GDP growth to zero. That 360 billion in extra costs is more than 10 per cent of around 3 trillion pounds of annual UK GDP.

Feel free to play with the numbers!

Accumulate from 2006 to 2025 from 15 billion a year in total household energy costs in 2006– increasing to 45 billion in 2025 – first to 20 billion in 2006, then 25 billion by 2010, then 35 billion by 2015, 40 billion in 2020.

135 billion in accumulated “net zero” costs in the last 20 years.

135 billion for commercial buildings, 135 billion for light industry, 540 billion for heavy industry – total over 800 billion IN LOST UK GDP OVER THE LAST 20 YEARS. GONE. 27 PER CENT IN LOST OUTPUT.

There has been ZERO measurable impact on UK or global temperatures from this sacrifice.

Remember burning hydrocarbons results in at least one fifth of these costs.

And:

Ch4 (methane/natural gas) plus O2 (oxygen) turns into CO2 (carbon dioxide) plus H20 (water)- add sunlight and you have LIFE!!!

