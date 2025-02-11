From here several weeks ago, an OMB “memo” was rescinded, but the Executive Order remained in place:

The first directive from OMB came Monday night, directing federal agencies to "temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that while the broad OMB memo was being pulled back, the administration's other efforts to halt federal spending would remain.

"This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze," she wrote on X. "It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo. Why? To end any confusion created by the court's injunction. The President's EO's on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented."

Cameron Hamilton was appointed as the interim director of FEMA on January 22, 2025, without requiring Senate confirmation.

Then we had this:

“Feb 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said President Donald Trump's administration violated a court order lifting a broad freeze on federal spending and directed the government to immediately release any withheld funds.”

“On Feb. 6, a lawyer with the office of Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James told McConnell that state agencies were still having difficulty accessing federal funds, including billions of dollars for infrastructure projects under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Trump administration had told states it believed the order did not apply to certain environmental and infrastructure spending, and that some payments were delayed for "operational and administrative reasons."

All about timing - political activist, Letitia James, views a delay of few days as something she should be spending time on - rather than catching criminals or co-operating proactively with ICE to remove illegal immigrants!

And this:

“McConnell said the initial order was "“clear and unambiguous, and there are no impediments to the Defendants’ compliance with” it, and agreed to grant a "motion for enforcement." The order did not include any penalties for the White House's failure, or find it in contempt. “

And now this:

“FEMA recently faced scrutiny after it was found that $59 million was allocated to luxury hotels in New York City for housing illegal migrants, as reported by Elon Musk.

Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealed that this spending violated a directive from President Donald Trump. He emphasized that efforts would be made to recover the funds misused for this purpose.”

Someone, or someone’s, authorised the payment of $59 million bucks in direct contravention of an order from their boss, POTUS. A sackable offence.

“NYC’s Department of Homeless Services sought a contract to provide 14,000 rooms for migrants through 2025. Officials projected that costs related to migrant housing could exceed $2.3 billion over three years. A significant portion of this budget is expected to cover hotel expenses.”

A cost of 2.3 billion for migrant housing over three years is risible. 14,000 rooms would cos around 200 bucks a nigh - including room service. 365 days times 200 bucks’ times three years for 14,000 single rooms comes to more than 3 billion bucks alone. What about the other 200,000 migrants? Cuy taxpayers’ foot the bill and visitors to the city who would be paying money for hotels and spending money in the city, are not coming to NYC,

All this before the costs to NYC of city employees required to “look after” the criminal migrant beggars whilst denying the same free “services” for health, education, security etc to New Yorkers.

The bill over three years in terms of direct costs to legal NY residents will run to at last 50 billion, not 3 billion - necessitating huge increases in debt or taxes or both. Democrats like Letitia James have no concept of the burden of either - maths or logic are not their strong points.

This is the homeless services department that oversees 100,000 American homeless people and 5,000 rough sleepers in NYC.

“The Big Apple’s sanctuary city status, which limits cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has made it a popular destination for migrants. Since spring 2022, approximately 230,000 migrants have arrived in New York City. The influx has placed a considerable strain on the city’s resources.”

So, that’s on the east coast in NYC - now the opposite coast. From hr:

“One of these bills directs $25 million to nonprofit groups aiding individuals at risk of deportation and other federal actions threatening their safety. A notable $10 million chunk is earmarked specifically for immigration-related services, including defense against removal.

The second bill dedicates another $25 million to the state’s Department of Justice, aiming to counter federal policies that negatively impact California and its residents.”

Not “citizens” or “criminals” - “residents”.

“This legislative action was partly a response to executive moves by President Donald Trump, which have raised concerns among local leaders.

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas highlighted the need to protect Californians from what he describes as an administration in Washington that disregards constitutional limits”.

Not protect citizens from violent criminals and gangs or to prevent the siphoning off of millions of bucks of taxpayer funds - but to defend criminals who do not belong in California.

Imagin if this money was spent on supporting ICE and PPTUS as they try and make streets safer and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Check out where the money for these protective measures is going. My bet is there are a bunch of NGOs who will funnel part of the money back to those running the NGOs and the ratlines that traffic immigrants into the US.

Onwards!!!