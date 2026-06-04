From here:

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/06/03/grooming-gangs-15-men-jailed-for-188-years-over-child-rape-in-bradford/

“The lifting of reporting restrictions has made public for the first time that 15 members of a grooming gang have been jailed for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl in Bradford, England, between 2007 and 2011.

Breitbart has links to a few other articles:

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/05/23/20-member-grooming-gang-jailed-for-sexually-abusing-young-girls-in-west-yorkshire/

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/05/31/farage-vows-300-million-increase-for-police-taskforce-against-child-rape-grooming-gangs/

Here’s how Brave AI reported the outcome:

“Fifteen men in Bradford, England, were sentenced to a combined 188 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl between 2007 and 2011. The abuse occurred when the victim was between 14 and 18 years old, and the group consisted of South Asian Muslim men who were convicted of 88 counts of rape.

Reporting restrictions on the case were lifted in June 2026, revealing the identities of the convicted individuals and the full scope of their crimes. The sentences for individual perpetrators ranged from 8 to 17 years, with critics noting that due to UK parole laws, no single member will serve the full duration of their sentence.

Key Details of the Sentencing

Perpetrators : The group included Hannan Miah, Asif Budhia, Abdul Basith, Burhan Uddin Ali, Muhammad Yasir, Mohammed Nadeem Ali, Jameel Ahmed, Amjad Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed, Anwar Aziz, Yousaf Bhatti, Faisal Rashid, Omar Taj, and Shahinul Haq.

Investigation Timeline : The victim was identified by police in 2015 following multiple missing person reports, leading to a full investigation in 2016 and subsequent trials.

Political Reaction: Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick criticized the sentences as “pathetically short,” noting that some offenders, such as Jameel Ahmed (sentenced to 8 years for four rapes), could be released in just over five years.

There is no news of prosecutions arising from the rape gang enquiry that desperately needs AI to correlate the evidence from victims with the whereabouts of police/social care workers and claims od crimes committed in various places – along with taxi rides/etc.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government’s statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, formally began on 13 April 2026 with a £65 million budget and a target completion date of March 2029. The inquiry operates under the Inquiries Act 2005 with full statutory powers, initially launching local investigations in areas such as Oldham while a national panel oversees the work.

Parallel to the statutory inquiry, independent efforts have concluded; specifically, the non-statutory inquiry led by MP Rupert Lowe finished collecting survivor testimonies in February 2026 after raising approximately $600,000 via crowdfunding. The government has stated that any relevant evidence from private inquiries should be handed over to the official statutory inquiry.

Concurrently, the National Crime Agency’s Operation Beaconport is reviewing previously closed cases, having flagged over 1,200 cases for potential reinvestigation, including more than 200 high-priority rape cases. The statutory inquiry’s terms of reference include examining safeguarding failures and the ethnicity, religion, and culture of perpetrators and victims, a scope influenced by the Baroness Casey audit which found significant gaps in national ethnicity data recording.”

Onwards!

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