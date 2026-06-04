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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
11h

Whoever gave that sentence should have to serve 188 yrs himself in prison and we know what happens to rapists who are put in prison - they are gangraped by the prisoners. This is absolutely horrifying but I'm glad you posted this, Peter, because the world needs to know what is really happening. If we don't protect the innocents, our children, what kind of people are WE? What future do we have if we don't get these people put away? I would prefer hanging for these horrible people, it's hard for me to think of them as humans.

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