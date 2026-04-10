From here (h/t : (ZeroHedge)

Revealed: ALL Members Of Government’s ‘Anti-Muslim Hostility’ Group Have ISLAMIST Links - modernity

Are those redefinining the law actually ‘Islamists’.

From Brave AI:

“An Islamist is a person who believes that Islam should determine not only the private sphere but also social and political life, advocating for the implementation of Islamic law (Sharia) as the foundation of the state and society.

While a Muslim is defined by their religious faith and practice, an Islamist is defined by a specific political ideology that seeks to reorder government and society according to their interpretation of Islamic principles, often rejecting the separation of religion and state.

Key characteristics of Islamism include:

Divine Supremacy : The belief that Islam is not just a personal faith but a comprehensive system that must govern all aspects of life, replacing popular sovereignty with divine authority.

Rejection of Secularism : A fundamental opposition to the separation of state and religion, as well as to Western guiding principles such as freedom of opinion, press, and artistic freedom.

Spectrum of Tactics : A broad spectrum of currents exists, including mainstream groups that work within existing state structures, quietist Salafists who focus on preaching, and radical jihadist groups that advocate armed struggle.

Goal of Re-Islamisation: The ultimate objective is the re-Islamisation of society and the establishment of an Islamic state based on Sharia, though the specific vision of this state varies by group.

In other words – all laws created by man via the democratic and any other process ar invalid an only Sharia law, created by the prophet have ‘standing’.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government’s Working Group on Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia Definition, established in February 2025, is chaired by Dominic Grieve KC, the former Attorney General.

The group comprises five members selected to represent Muslim communities, independent experts, and academics:

Professor Javed Khan OBE : Managing Director of the think tank EQUI.

Baroness Shaista Gohir OBE : Chief Executive of Muslim Women’s Network UK.

Akeela Ahmed MBE : Co-Chair of the British Muslim Network.

Asha Affi: Independent Consultant.

The group was tasked with creating a non-statutory definition to guide the government and other bodies in understanding and quantifying prejudice against Muslims, with a specific mandate to ensure the definition remains compatible with the right to freedom of speech and expression.

While the initial consultation on the definition closed in July 2025, the government officially adopted a working definition of anti-Muslim hostility in March 2026, which the group informed.

The UK government’s non-statutory working definition of anti-Muslim hostility identifies three core forms of unacceptable prejudice directed at Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim:

Criminal Acts: Intentionally engaging in, assisting, or encouraging criminal acts—such as violence, vandalism, harassment, or intimidation (physical, verbal, written, or electronic)—targeted at Muslims because of their religion or perception.

Prejudicial Stereotyping: Treating Muslims as a collective group defined by fixed and negative characteristics with the intention of encouraging hatred against them, regardless of their individual opinions or actions.

Unlawful Discrimination: Engaging in conduct, including institutional practices and biases, intended to disadvantage Muslims in public and economic life.

The definition explicitly safeguards freedom of speech, ensuring that criticism of religious beliefs, practices, or historical development remains protected, while noting that the term “anti-Muslim hostility” was chosen to focus on conduct and actions rather than beliefs about the religion of Islam itself. This definition, announced in March 2026 by Communities Secretary Steve Reed, is intended as a guidance tool for public authorities and institutions rather than a legally binding statute.

In other words NOTHING must stand in the way of Divine Supremacy, the Rejection of Secularism, and the Goal of Re-Islamisation – not FGM, WIFE BEATING, ARRANGED CHILD MARRIAGES, COUSIN MARRIAGES and so on.

Back to the article from Modernity.news

“The UK Labour government’s new definition of “anti-Muslim hostility” – rebranded from “Islamophobia” – is being shaped by a working group where every single member has links to Islamist organisations.”

It looks like Muslims are well on their way to implementing the supremacy of Sharia law in the UK.

“The details are exposed in the Free Speech Union’s latest investigative briefing which highlights ties between the group members and the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND),- groups that governments since 2009 have refused to engage with due to their extreme views.

“One member, Baroness Gohir, tweeted in support of Hamas in 2014. Another stood for the far-left, Islamist-supporting Respect Party.

As a reminder, the Respect Party’s support base was primarily concentrated in British Muslim communities in East London, Birmingham, and Bradford. The party officially deregistered in August 2016.

(9) The Free Speech Union on X: “The Free Speech Union’s latest investigative briefing reveals that ALL FIVE members of the Government’s working group tasked with defining “Islamophobia” — now rebranded as “anti-Muslim hostility” — have troubling links to Islamist organisations. These include the Muslim Council” / X

“As the Free Speech Union states: “In a free society, no religion should enjoy greater protection than others — nor be shielded from legitimate criticism and challenge. The FSU adds: “This group was stacked with members already sympathetic to such a definition.” And with the government yet to appoint a new Islamophobia tsar, “there is deep cause for concern.”

Conservative MP Katie Lam put it bluntly in her video response: “The Government’s new ‘anti-Muslim hostility’ definition will make it harder to talk about Islamist extremism, FGM, and the grooming gangs. They’d rather restrict our right to criticise than deal with these problems head-on. It’s putting us all in danger.”

Anti-Free Speech Hostility: The Islamist Links of the Government’s Working Group on Islamophobia

Islamists are insidiously seeking th overthrow of the UK AND THE REPLACEMEN OF ITS LEGAL SYSTEM WIH SHARIA LAW.

Th Labour government – and the Greens/Liberal Democrats are fully on board though the LibDEMS HAVE NO CLUE AS TO WHAT IS ACRUALLY GOING ON.

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