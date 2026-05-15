Let’ s start with North Sea oil from Brav AI:

“Overall, while total remaining potential (discovered and undiscovered) in the UK sector is cited around 15–16 billion barrels, the specifically undiscovered and economically viable contingent resources are estimated to be in the range of 6–7 billion barrels.”

“The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimates that 1.1 billion barrels of oil and gas were newly discovered in recent assessments, contributing to a total remaining potential of 15.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

“Based on current consumption levels, 6 to 7 billion barrels of oil would last the United Kingdom approximately 10 to 12 years. “

What is required is the exploration to discover the oil fields snd the relevant refineries to turn the black gold into useful products like petrol, diesel, jet fuel, fertilizer and plastics.

“Ed Miliband is moving to permanently ban new North Sea oil and gas exploration by enshrining the moratorium into law via the Energy Independence Bill, announced during the King’s Speech on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

“The UK currently has four operational oil refineries, following the closures of the Grangemouth and Lindsey refineries in 2025.

“… only about 7.7% of the crude oil used by UK refineries in 2024 came from the UK Continental Shelf, with the majority of North Sea oil being exported for processing abroad while the UK imports lighter crudes to feed its domestic refining capacity. “

“North Sea oil is primarily classified as light and sweet crude.”

Ok, lots of light sweet crude just sitting there waiting to be discovered and crazy Eddie Miliband wants to make sure it is never discovered.

What an Ahole.

Now for wind turbines – the UK is the ‘Saudi Arabia of wind’.

“In 2026, UK wind turbines power the equivalent of approximately 26.4 million homes annually, based on a total installed capacity of 31,973 MW and a load factor of 31.3%. “

Plus this from today:

Miliband approves huge offshore wind farm despite local opposition

“Two offshore wind farms off the coast of north-east England – Dogger Bank South East and Dogger Bank South West – were also signed off. Combined, the three wind farms will generate up to four gigawatts of power, enough energy to power four million homes per year.

The UK has 30 million homes, so in theory, the wind turbines SHOULD generate sufficient electricity to power the homes of the entire country!

“in March 2026, wind power was sufficient to supply 23 million homes at that specific moment, accounting for more than half of Britain’s electricity. The UK currently operates over 9,200 onshore and 2,800 offshore wind turbines, which together provide power to more than 25 million homes annually.”

So why isn’t electricity to households equal to the cost of generating electricity from wind turbines.

“The cost of generating electricity from wind turbines in the UK is significantly lower than the retail price paid by homeowners. Onshore wind generation costs are approximately 4.6p to 4.8p per kWh (based on recent auction strike prices and Levelised Cost of Electricity estimates), while offshore wind costs range from 4.6p to 5.8p per kWh. “

4-5p per kwh compared to the cost charged to households of… drum roll…

“As of the energy price cap period from 1 April to 30 June 2026, the average electricity unit rate in the UK is 24.67p per kWh

Houses natural gas bills (not electricity). average gas unit rate for the same period is 5.74p per kWh.”

Wind powered electricity around 5p per kwh, household gas only, 6 p per kwh – electricity charged to households 25p per kwh- 4-5 times as much!!!

Why is this?

Electricity is charged to households using a marginal pricing system that prices the ENTIRE amount of electricity used at the price of the last used source – which is almost always gas.

“the following relevant wholesale and retail data for 2026:

Wholesale Electricity Cost : In early March 2026, wholesale electricity prices were approximately £102 per MWh (equivalent to 1.02 pence per kWh ), though this is noted as a snapshot from March 6, 2026, and subject to volatility due to geopolitical conflicts.

Retail Unit Rates (Price Cap) : The cost passed to consumers for electricity generated via gas (and other sources) under the April 1 – June 30, 2026 price cap is 24.67 pence per kWh . This is roughly four times the cost of gas itself (5.74 pence per kWh), a disparity known as the “Spark Gap.”

Wholesale Gas Cost: Wholesale gas prices were reported around 131 pence per therm (approx. 29 pence per kWh) in March 2026.

The significant difference between the wholesale generation cost (~1.02 p/kWh) and the consumer unit rate (24.67 p/kWh) is driven by the fact that gas-fired power stations set the price for 98% of UK electricity generation, and additional costs such as green levies, network charges, and VAT are added to the final bill.”

“These rates are supplemented by a daily standing charge of 57.21p for electricity and 29.09p for gas, which is charged regardless of consumption.”

The government sets the price – not the market.

Let’s compare the cost of electricity in the UK with a country like Bahrain that uses gas fired power stations for all of its electricity generation – from Brave AI:

“Turkmenistan, Qatar, and Bahrain generate virtually 100% of their electricity from natural gas, making them the countries most reliant on this fuel for household power. “

“The cost of household electricity in Bahrain is USD 0.048 per kWh (or 0.018 Bahraini Dinar per kWh). This price includes the cost of power, distribution, transmission, and all taxes and fees, and was collected in March 2025.”

Or the US:

“…Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE): - New combined-cycle natural gas plants have an estimated LCOE ranging from $17.82 to $49.22 per MWh (approximately 1.8 to 4.9 cents per kWh), depending on capital costs and fuel prices. “

“Combined-Cycle Gas Plants: Typically range from $17.82 to $49.22 per MWh (approx. 1.8 to 4.9 cents per kWh), depending on capital costs and fuel prices. At a natural gas price of $2/MMBtu, the cost is roughly 2.9 to 4.9 cents per kWh.

Now compare that to the cost of UK electricity from UK wind turbines of £0.2647 /kwh.

The marginal cost method is deliberately manipulated to fleece consumers whose energy bills have increase from £600 a year to just under £2,000 a year over the last decade.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan