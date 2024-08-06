The Nassau Country story has much less violence associated with it:

Nassau County, NY Bans Face Masks in Public Spaces. Mask Activists Forcibly Removed from Meeting – Liberty One News

“The Nassau County Republican party recently made headlines for passing a significant piece of legislation known as the Mask Transparency Act, which effectively bans using face masks in public spaces.

This move is rooted in their commitment to public safety and determination to address crime during protests.”

Masked bank robberies bad! Maks you wonder about the level of masked bank robberies during C19!

Here’s a story from Ireland:

Ireland’s balaclava ban should be introduced and enforced in UK - LBC

“The Irish government, prompted by disorder in recent years, has decided to legislate against this problem.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced that balaclavas and face coverings worn ‘to intimidate’ will be banned at protests.

Earlier this year, the UK government introduced a similar law to ban some face coverings at protests. People in Britain found guilty of wearing an intimidating mask while protesting face a £1,000 fine or a month in prison.”

Here’s the February 2024 UK law referred to in that last sentence.

New protest laws on face coverings and pyrotechnics - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

“The new laws will crack down on dangerous disorder, following warnings from police chiefs that some protesters are using face coverings to conceal their identities, not only to intimidate the law-abiding majority, but also to avoid criminal convictions. “

Balaclavas in Ireland were widely used by paramilitaries on both sides during the “troubles” in Eire and Ulster.

Check out the spin being applied to the riots in the north of England:

More than 90 arrests made after unrest breaks out at protests - BBC News

“There was unrest in Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast, with missiles thrown, shops looted, and police attacked in some places. Other smaller demonstrations elsewhere did not turn violent.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to give police forces the government's "full support" to take action against "extremists" attempting to "sow hate".”

. UK sees worst riots in 13 years, fueled by 'false rumours'; over 100 arrested: What happening in England? (msn.com)

“The protests were fuelled by false rumours on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of killing a six, seven, and nine-year-old, and injuring another 10 people in the knife attack.

According to the Associated Press, the violence erupted after rumours spread online that the suspect in the dance class stabbing attack was a Muslim and an immigrant. This reportedly fuelled anger among far-right supporters.

Suspects under 18 are usually not named in the UK, but Judge Andrew Menary ordered Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to Rwandan parents, to be identified, in part to stop the spread of misinformation.

Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder, and 10 counts of attempted murder.”

Meanwhile, far-right agitators sought to take advantage of the stabbing attack by tapping into concerns about the scale of immigration in the UK, in particular the tens of thousands of migrants arriving in small boats from France across the English Channel. On Saturday, far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters across the UK.

'147 arrested, disinformation driving violence.'

BJ Harrington of the National Police Chiefs’ Council said in a statement on Sunday 147 people have been arrested since last night in connection with violence and that he expects the number to rise in the coming days.

Police blamed disinformation for driving the "appalling violence" and added that "often posts are being shared and amplified by high profile accounts". The statement read, “Disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence, and we know a lot of those attending these so-called protests are doing so in direct response to what they’ve read online."

"Often posts are being shared and amplified by high profile accounts. We’re working hard to counteract this. We know we’re not alone and we are drawing together our communities and our partners to help us do even more to silence those intent on spreading false news. They won’t win," police said in the statement.”

Causing a riot should be a criminal offence, but not the immediate claim that “fake news!” was being spread? How do the police know it is fake news? Was the news of the three dead girls fake?

Police said many of the weekend actions were organised online by shadowy far-right groups, who mobilise support with phrases like “enough is enough,” “save our kids” and “stop the boats. The rallies were advertised on far-right social media channels under the banner "Enough is enough". Besides, participants waved English and British flags while chanting slogans like "Stop the boats" – a reference to irregular migrants travelling to Britain from France.”

Here's where this is ging. Divert attention from the millions (four million) illegal immigrants in the UK and make it an anti-moslem issue – with more control of social media required!

“UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called unrest in UK streets "far-right thuggery” and said that Muslim communities had been targeted. He announced new measures to allow the sharing of intelligence, wider deployment of facial-recognition technology and criminal behaviour orders to restrict troublemakers from travelling.”

There may well have bee far-right activists amongst the rioters – far left activists too and the hotel firebombed by rioters was not designated moslem or known to only contain moslems. Or does that imply that the vast majority of illegal immigrants are moslems?

Facial recognition technology that relies on no beards, no dark glasses or big hats and no masks? Better pray there is not another scamdemic – like H5N1!

Worth keeping an eye as this could be another step on the road for the UK to a full blown national socialist state, fully integrated into G20 fascism.

Onwards!!!

