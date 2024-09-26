The investigation of the activities of Georgia District Attorney, Fani Willis, took another weird turn as her ex-lover (who she paid hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to, for his “services”) Nathan Wade went AWOL, preventing him from being served with a House subpoena.

From here:

Breaking: Man Set To Testify In Fani Willis Case Has Vanished [Details] (thepatriotchronicles.com)

“The House Judiciary Committee has been facing difficulties in locating Nathan Wade in order to serve him a subpoena for his testimony in the Fani Willis investigation. According to a spokesperson for the committee, Russell Dye, this situation is “extremely unusual” as the committee has served more than 100 subpoenas this Congress without any issues. Dye also stated that this matter would require the committee to spend taxpayer money to locate Wade, which is a rare situation.”

Maybe Mr Dye and has already sent someone round to the Willis house.

Embattled Georgia DA Fani Willis showed up to site of daughter's arrest with prosecutor lover long after pair claimed affair ended (nypost.com)

Wade was with Willis at the arrest of Willis’ pregnant daughter for driving with a suspended license last month, on August 24th – who was pulled over by police for driving whilst using a cell phone.

“The pair — who came under fire for their romance while prosecuting former President Donald Trump for election interference in the Peach State — have both separately testified that the affair ended last year. But they both arrived quickly — casually dressed in black T-shirts — when alerted that Willis’ pregnant daughter was in trouble in Tyrone on Aug. 24.”

Mother and daughter were apparently the two people on the call at the time of the driving offence,

Onwards!!!

